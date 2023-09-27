scorecardresearch Skip to main content

North Korea says it will expel the US soldier who crossed into the country in July

By KIM TONG-HYUNG The Associated Press,Updated September 27, 2023, 15 minutes ago
A TV screen shows a file image of American soldier Travis King during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, on Aug. 16, 2023.Ahn Young-joon/Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it has decided to expel a U.S. soldier who crossed into the country through the heavily armed inter-Korean border in July.

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said Wednesday that North Korean authorities have finished their questioning of Pvt. Travis King. It said that he confessed to illegally entering the North because he harbored “ill feeling against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination” within the U.S. Army.

The agency did not say when authorities plans to expel King.

King bolted into the North in July while on a tour of the southern side of an inter-Korean truce village.

