Local bestsellers for the week ended Sept. 24

3. Demon Copperhead Barbara Kingsolver Harper

4. The Last Devil to Die Richard Osman Pamela Dorman Books

5. Holly Stephen King Scribner

6. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store James McBride Riverhead Books

7. The Fraud Zadie Smith Penguin Press

8. North Woods Daniel Mason Random House

9. The Covenant of Water Abraham Verghese Grove Press

10. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Elon Musk Walter Isaacson Simon & Schuster

2. Astor: The Rise and Fall of an American Fortune Anderson Cooper, Katherine Howe Harper

3. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder David Grann Doubleday

4. Of Time and Turtles: Mending the World, Shell by Shattered Shell Sy Montgomery, Matt Patterson (Illus.) Mariner Books

5. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity Peter Attia, MD, Bill Gifford Harmony

6. Doppelganger: A Trip into the Mirror World Naomi Klein Farrar, Straus and Giroux

7. Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier Arthur C. Brooks, Oprah Winfrey Portfolio

8. The Creative Act: A Way of Being Rick Rubin Penguin Press

9. Necessary Trouble: Growing Up at Midcentury Drew Gilpin Faust Farrar, Straus and Giroux

10. Why We Love Baseball: A History in 50 Moments Joe Posnanski Dutton

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Trust Hernan Diaz Riverhead Books

2. Mad Honey Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan Ballantine

3. Lucy by the Sea Elizabeth Strout Random House

4. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

5. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

6. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Penguin

7. The Silent Patient Alex Michaelides Celadon Books

8. The Best Short Stories 2023: The O. Henry Prize Winners Lauren Groff (Ed.), Jenny Minton Quigley (Ed.) Anchor

9. A Court of Thorns and Roses Sarah J. Maas Bloomsbury Publishing

10. Babel R. F. Kuang Harper Voyager

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI David Grann Vintage

2. The 2024 Old Farmer’s Almanac Old Farmer’s Almanac

3. American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer Kai Bird, Martin J. Sherwin Vintage

4. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

5. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us Ed Yong Random House

6. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk MD Penguin

7. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom Don Miguel Ruiz Amber-Allen

8. Indigenous Continent: The Epic Contest for North America Pekka Hämäläinen Liveright

9. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Vintage

10. Solito: A Memoir Javier Zamora Hogarth

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.