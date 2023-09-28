Set in Dublin and LA, ‘Flora and Son’ is a pitch-perfect drama with a heartfelt song to sing

Flora (Eve Hewson) is a non-musician who will morph into a Carney character before fade out. She’s a single mother living in Dublin with her 14-year-old son, Max (Orén Kinlan). Flora co-parents with her unreliable ex, Ian (Jack Reynor), a bassist currently shacking up with Juanita (Sophie Vavasseur). Flora and Ian have a mildly antagonistic frenemy relationship exacerbated by the shade thrown between the two women.

“Flora and Son” is director John Carney’s latest entry in the subgenre he defined with films like “Once” (2007) and the divisive “Sing Street” (2016). Though his characters often break out in song, I wouldn’t call his movies musicals in the general sense; they’re more like dramas that just happen to be filled with music. He centers protagonists who play instruments, who are in the music business, or who simply have a song in their heart.

Max, who was born when both his parents were teenagers, flits between living with Flora and crashing at Ian’s. He appears to have a better relationship with his father, mainly due to the fact that Max is an aspiring rapper and Ian was in a band. His preference may also have to do with Flora being the less lenient parent.

Regardless, Max is headed for the kind of trouble Flora knows all too well, based on her own experiences and the people in her life who have resorted to criminality and jail time. Realizing that her fledgling attempts to steer Max toward the right path aren’t working, Flora tries another, far trickier course of action: She’ll reach Max through music.

Orén Kinlan and Eve Hewson in "Flora and Son." Apple+

Unlike Ian, Flora’s no musician. But she does find an abandoned acoustic guitar in a dumpster and has it fixed. After perusing YouTube for how-to videos, she happens upon Jeff (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), a washed-up songwriter based in Los Angeles who gives guitar lessons over Zoom. Flora is intrigued, and for good reason: With his nicely groomed beard and kind eyes, the guy’s a real looker.

After agreeing to 20 quid a pop, Flora and Jeff begin lessons. Their professional courtship gets off to a bumpy start; Flora’s id gets the better of her, and her randy comments scare him off. The tutoring goes more smoothly once Flora commits to being serious about her playing.

Eve Hewson in "Flora and Son." David Cleary

Each lesson brings not just musical practice but character development as these two lonely souls cautiously reveal more details about their lives. Jeff sings her a song he was working on that he can’t seem to finish, and Flora shares lyrics she’s been scribbling. A fairy-tale romance forms, one they can comfortably explore because its potential for reality is nearly impossible; there’s a lot of distance between Dublin and LA.

A lesser movie would be driven solely by the warmth and camaraderie of its two romantic leads. “Flora and Son” keeps reminding us that, despite her enjoyment of Jeff’s company, Flora still has the ultimate goal of reconnecting with Max. As she becomes more skilled, the film and the connections between all the characters become more musical.

Gordon-Levitt proves to be an excellent singer, as does Hewson. The songs, which were written by Carney with his actors, are impressive, even if some of the rap stuff wouldn’t pass muster in the most forgiving of cyphers. Kinlan is very good at projecting confidence whenever his awkward character comes out of his shell to perform. He’s great in a scene that pays homage to the video for LL Cool J’s classic ode to braggadocio, “Mama Said Knock You Out.”

Carney’s films aren’t above being melodramatic — they can also be bittersweet and sad. Like a good melody, they rise and fall on a series of emotional beats. The writer-director is able to pull this off because his talented casts are so solidly in tune with his vision.

Though Gordon-Levitt leaves a major impression in one of his best performances yet, “Flora and Son” belongs to Hewson. Flora has the sharp tongue and tough exterior of someone well versed in self-protection, but Hewson shines when she quietly reveals the wounded soul Flora so fiercely guards.

Eve Hewson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt in "Flora and Son." David Cleary

Nowhere is this revelation more evident than in the scene where Flora listens to a song that Jeff sent her. It’s not one of his compositions; rather, it’s a YouTube video of Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now.” Hewson’s face fills the frame as the song plays out in full, and she delivers a master class in subtly registering a wave of different emotions. It’s stunning work.

Not only does this revisit of Mitchell’s classic serve as a reminder of how wrong Jann Wenner was when he said she wasn’t articulate enough, but it also delivers a beautiful example of how music can affect and change us. The perfect movie to curl up with on a rainy day, “Flora and Son” tells us that music is the tie that binds people together, whether they’re ex-lovers, potential partners, or a scared mother reaching out to her equally skittish son hoping he will reach back. May they all have songs to sing.

★★★½

FLORA AND SON

Written and directed by John Carney. Starring Eve Hewson, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Orén Kinlan, Jack Reynor, Sophie Vavasseur. 97 min. At Landmark Kendall Square and on AppleTV+. Rated R (swear words, spoken and sung)

Odie Henderson is the Boston Globe's film critic.