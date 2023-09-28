‘Stop Making Sense’ in IMAX: Same as it ever was, but bigger and even better

One of the roles of a film critic is to alert the audience to gems you think they might overlook and should consider seeing. Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert were great at that — they championed 1994′s “Hoop Dreams” and Spike Lee’s “Do the Right Thing.” I caught the episode where they raved about “Stop Making Sense” (Siskel more than Ebert, though I tended to side with Gene anyway).

Back in 1984, I had no idea who Talking Heads were. They weren’t being played on the stations I listened to, and yet, despite knowing next to nothing about them, I went to see their concert film “Stop Making Sense” on a chilly New York City day. The reason I did can be spelled out in three words: Siskel and Ebert.

Those two critics were a major influence on me. I mean, they got a little Black kid whose allowance barely covered car fare and a movie ticket to see a film that, to him, was quite obscure.

From left: Tina Weymouth, Ednah Holt, Lynn Mabry, David Byrne, and Alex Weir in "Stop Making Sense." Jordan Cronenweth/A24

Some quick background: “Stop Making Sense” is widely considered the greatest concert film ever made. Shot by the late director Jonathan Demme in December 1983 during three performances by the rock band Talking Heads at Hollywood’s Pantages Theatre, the film showcased not only the band’s talent but the director’s humanism.

Demme and his cinematographer Jordan Cronenweth seamlessly capture the action, to the point where you wonder where their cameras are positioned. And Demme is not afraid to get in close, to tightly frame frontman David Byrne and his bandmates as they perform several hits and new material like “Burning Down the House.” The performers are so energetic that it often feels like you’re watching an aerobics workout instead of a concert.

The result is a concert movie like no other, one that would prove influential when it was released in late 1984. It remains a classic of its genre, so much so that A24 has just released a restoration of the film, with a beefed-up soundtrack and a version in IMAX format.

Guests attend a "Stop Making Sense" Q&A hosted by BAM and A24 at BAM Harvey Theater on Sept. 13, 2023 in Brooklyn. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for BAM

This new version was the hottest ticket at the Toronto International Film Festival. The screening sold out immediately. Spike Lee was on hand to do a Q&A with the members of Talking Heads, who reunited for this special occasion. I tried everything but couldn’t get a ticket to save my life.

I did, however, get a ticket back in 1984, though it was touch and go for a moment. Defying my parents’ rule expressly forbidding me from going into Manhattan alone, I went to the 57th Street Playhouse where “Stop Making Sense” was exclusively playing. I was 14, but with my short height and baby face I looked about 8. The woman at the box office eyed me suspiciously: Should this kid be out here in dangerous, graffiti-covered New York City? her face seemed to ask.

She sold me a ticket anyway.

I walked into the theater clueless; 90 minutes later, I emerged a huge fan of Talking Heads.

I had good reason. Byrne’s entrance at the beginning of “Stop Making Sense” is iconic. Dropping a boombox on the floor, he tells us “I got a tape I wanna play.”

At this point, all we’ve seen of Byrne is his shadow, his white sneakers, and his legs. As the tape plays the opening beats of “Psycho Killer,” Byrne taps his foot back and forth over taped marks on the stage. The camera pans up to reveal he’s playing a guitar. While performing, he stumbles across the stage, the first sign that this guy was not going to stand still for more than a few seconds at a time.

Demme and Byrne build suspense into the opening scenes of “Stop Making Sense” by adding a band member after each number. Byrne is joined first by bassist Tina Weymouth, then by drummer Chris Frantz, Jerry Harrison on guitar, backup singers Ednah Holt and Lynn Mabry, Bernie Worrell on keyboards, Steve Scales on percussion, and Alex Weir on guitar.

Though Byrne’s weird, wiry dance moves and trademark Big Suit steal the show, Demme gives other members of the band equal opportunities to shine. It’s a very diplomatic film, one where the whole crew is working as hard as the lead singer. Everyone looks so happy, and it’s infectious.

David Byrne's "American Utopia." David Lee/HBO

Fast-forward to 2020. I’m not allowed to go into New York City for a different reason — it’s the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Everything is shut down, including Broadway, where David Byrne had been onstage performing his concert show “American Utopia,” for elated crowds. A few songs from that show were covered in “Stop Making Sense,” including “Once in a Lifetime” and “Slippery People.”

I couldn’t see it on Broadway, but I did have the film version of “American Utopia” to watch at home. Directed by Spike Lee, it serves as a bookend of sorts with “Stop Making Sense.” Never one to hide his influences, Lee shows us the cues he took from Demme, highlighting all the performers and letting Byrne drive his vision.

“American Utopia” helped me through the roughest patches of a pandemic that robbed me of 33 people. I returned to it repeatedly as things became more dire. It was my number one movie of 2020. When it returned to Broadway, I went to see it.

Last week, I saw “Stop Making Sense” at the AMC Lincoln Square IMAX, a 20-minute walk from the theater where I was first introduced to Demme’s masterpiece. David Byrne, larger than ever, walked on the stage with that tape he wanted to play. Suddenly, I was 14 again, reliving the birth of my fandom.

From left: Chris Frantz, Jerry Harrison, Tina Weymouth, Alex Weir, Bernie Worrell, David Byrne, Steve Scales, Lynn Mabry, and Ednah Holt in “Stop Making Sense.” Jordan Cronenweth/A24

It helped that my audience came prepared. Rapturous applause followed every song. Folks in the back rows danced. The crowd roared with approval as the Big Suit finally lived up to its name on the IMAX screen. The new sound mix was incredible, highlighting notes I hadn’t heard before.

The experience made me glad to be alive. Along with my gleeful audience, a sea of fellow fans, I sang along with a fitting lyric from my favorite Talking Heads song: “I guess that this must be the place.”

Odie Henderson is the Boston Globe's film critic.