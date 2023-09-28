New in town: A JP florist, a Harvard Square bookshop, and a downtown shoe store

“I’m pretty sure the manager was like, ‘Who is this guy? And why is he helping?’” joked Dudley, a tech employee at an entirely different company (and notably, not a florist). “But it almost foreshadowed for what we do now.”

Rather than buying roses for each another, the pair toiled away behind the counter at KaBloom Flowers across the city where McKenna worked, cutting and arranging stems for other romantics shelling out big bucks to profess their love.

In 2011, Deidre McKenna and Gerald Dudley spent their first Valentine’s Day as a couple in unconventional fashion.

Indeed, it did.

Earlier this month, McKenna and Dudley opened a Sweet Pea and Sage — a florist and gift shop located between the Arborway and Centre Street in Jamaica Plain — as co-owners. It is the culmination of a dozen years of dreaming, during which McKenna learned the ins-and-outs of all things flowers at Back Bay storefronts and a Texas floral design studio. Dudley, by his own admission, was simply along for the ride.

The 350-square-foot shop is decorated to be “Jetsons-style midcentury modern," McKenna said. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

“I’m a certified floral husband,” he said. “I can’t arrange anything, but if you need the stems chopped and ready, I’m your guy.”

Advertisement

Together, they run a new, 350-square-foot flower shop. McKenna takes the lead on the aesthetics and arranging, while Dudley is formally the chief technology officer.

The space itself marks a deviation from the provincial decor customers usually expect at a florist, the couple added. Instead, it should feel cleaner and contemporary, as McKenna put it. “Think Jetsons-style midcentury modern.”

Deep blue walls complement stainless steel worktables and hordes of flowers, and much of the furniture is second-hand from the nearby Boomerangs or vintage shops in Brattleboro and Easthampton. The desk dates back to the couple’s time in Texas, where they had thought: “Yeah, this’ll go in the shop one day,” Dudley said.

Advertisement

The husband-wife duo, Gerald Dudley (right) and Deidre McKenna (left), who co-own the floral shop. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Obviously, there are flowers for sale. McKenna sells colorful arrangements named after spirits of nature — Morena, the Slavic goddess of harvest, for example, or Elea, the Greek deity for softness and compassion. The couple also intends to accommodate weddings, funerals, baby showers, and the like.

Sweet Pea has gifts up for grabs, too. Dudley and McKenna pulled together a collection of crystals, tarot cards, oracle decks, and locally-made candles that can be purchased individually or together, in housewarming kits that start at $40.

“Let’s try to find vendors that you won’t get a big box store, something that gives back to the community,” Dudley said.

In the past, the Sweet Pea location has housed a locksmith, a barber shop, and a Halal butcher. Now it is another local outpost that keeps money flowing within a few city blocks and gives back to the neighborhood, McKenna said.

“This,” she added, “is our oasis in the city.”

In addition to flowers, Sweet Pea sells crystals, tarot cards, oracle decks, and locally-made candles. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

166 South Street, Jamaica Plain; sweetpeaandsagejp.com

Rodney’s Bookstore bounces back to life

In 2020, Shaw Taylor closed down his bookstore in Central Square — Rodney’s — after his lease lapsed. Three years later, Rodney’s is back in a new location.

A downsized version of the store opened in Harvard Square on September 1 in what used to be Raven Used Books, which closed this summer and relocated to Shelburne Falls.

At around 800 square feet, the new Rodney’s is a fourth of the size of the original — but with the same charm. It sells a wide range of used books; Taylor also plans to resurrect its offerings of posters in the near future.

Advertisement

Shaw himself has been in the book business for 30 years. He first opened Rodney’s Bookstore in Hyannis in 1996. Then came the second location on Massachusetts Avenue in 2000, and a short-lived third location in Coolidge Corner.

“Because of COVID, I didn’t look for a new place for quite a while,” Taylor said. “But I’m thrilled to be back. We’re seeing a lot of people who used to come to the old store.

23 Church Street, Cambridge; instagram.com/rodneysbookstore

Snipes lands in Downtown Crossing

Looking for new sneaks? Philadelphia footwear company Snipes announced this week that it had signed a lease for a 10,000-square-foot flagship store in Downtown Crossing.

The upcoming Snipes store in Downtown Crossing. Snipes

The two-story store will “open this fall” with a collection of shoes from Nike, Jordan, Adidas, and New Balance, a statement read. The lease is a positive sign for downtown, which has suffered from vacant storefronts and a dearth of foot traffic since the pandemic began. “With Snipes opening ... we’ll be adding a very prominent storefront in the bustling heart of retail shopping in Boston,” said Michael Nichols, president of the Downtown Boston Business Improvement District.

Paula Barbosa, vice president of marketing for Snipes, added that the store will be a “a go-to destination for sneaker enthusiasts in Boston, firmly rooted within the city’s thriving sneaker scene.”

467 Washington Street, Boston; snipes.com

More mattresses on Newbury Street

Yet another mattress company will soon call Newbury Street home.

Advertisement

Happsy Mattress’ 1,100-square-foot store opened on September 12, adding to the half dozen bed shops that already exist on the luxury boulevard. It’ll showcase the company’s signature mattress, pillow, mattress topper, and sheet set.

What makes Happsy different — at least, as the company advertises — is the lack of petrochemicals and flame retardants in their products. Instead, the single $899 mattress for sale is all organic, able to roll out of the box and directly onto bed frames.

252 Newbury St, Boston; happsy.com

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.Follow her @ditikohli_.