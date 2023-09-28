New EV chargers coming to Mass Pike rest stops soon

Guardian Energy Management Solutions and MassDOT are finalizing the $341,000 contract, the agency said Thursday. Once the contract is completed, the replacement effort should take about eight weeks. And in an effort to avoid the reliability problems that plagued the older chargers , Guardian will also be responsible for maintaining the chargers for three years.

Electric vehicle drivers annoyed about the lack of charging options on the Massachusetts Turnpike are about to get a reprieve. The state’s Department of Transportation has selected a contractor to remove six non-working EVgo fast chargers at rest stops on the Pike and replace them with new equipment.

Currently, only Tesla drivers have an option to charge without leaving the Pike, at the carmaker’s Supercharger station at the Charlton rest stop. MassDOT’s six non-proprietary chargers, located at rest stops east and westbound in Lee and Charlton, westbound in Framingham, and eastbound in Natick, were decommissioned earlier this year after frequently breaking down and being offline for months at a time. Non-Tesla drivers have had to rely on private facilities located a few miles off turnpike exits, such as in Chicopee and Auburn.

The new chargers, manufactured by Autel, will charge at the same 50-kilowatt maximum rate as the older EVgo chargers installed back in 2017, adding 150 to 200 miles of range to a typical EV in an hour. That’s well below the maximum of new electric vehicles such as the Ford F-150 Lightning or Hyundai Ioniq 6 that can charge at rates three to five times more quickly.

The Mass Pike charger replacements will be only an interim fix for EV drivers in need of juice, however. Massachusetts is still finalizing plans to add chargers to 17 rest stops statewide, including on the Mass Pike, under the federal government’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program. Some states, including Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Maine, have already awarded contracts under the NEVI program. Massachusetts is in line to receive about $60 million to subsidize charger infrastructure from the program over five years.

The NEVI program requires at least four chargers per station and a max charging rate of at least 150 kilowatts. MassDOT is still doing “due diligence” with an energy consultant and local utilities to figure out where such chargers can be installed.

The agency wants to have four of the faster chargers at all Mass Pike rest stops “where sufficient electric capacity exists to do so,” MassDOT said in a statement. “We expect to have a more complete understanding of what will be feasible in the short term in the next couple of months.”

Aaron Pressman can be reached at aaron.pressman@globe.com. Follow him @ampressman.