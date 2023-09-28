Eight tips for getting along with your live-in partner

Maybe the toilet seat is down when it should be up. Or vice versa.

Maybe their city apartments feel smaller. Perhaps their significant other’s watercolor portrait of Tom Brady, now hanging over a shared dining room table, has started to look menacing.

It’s almost October. That means people who moved in with partners Sept. 1 might be starting to freak out a little.

Sharing space can be difficult, especially for those who’ve never done it before, at least not with a romantic partner. Yet cohabitation feels more necessary than ever for those on a budget. Massachusetts is the third most expensive US state for renting a home, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition. Zillow, meanwhile says that the average rental in Boston costs $3,300 a month (for any number of bedrooms), a $126 increase from last year. Census data show that young unmarried couples are moving in together in record numbers.

It makes sense to split costs when one can. But how can couples who have lived in separate homes — and happily — move in together without ruining what they have?

As an advice columnist, I hear this question a lot, mainly from people who are used to living alone or with roommates, where boundaries are clearer.

I’ve never lived with a romantic partner, so to answer this question, I went to some professionals with expertise in various aspects of domestic life. Their tips may be helpful for the many people who moved in together on Sept. 1 — and those who’ve shared an address for years.

Learn to part with it

Rachel Carlino-Dangora, of Make Peace With Organizing

Rachel Carlino-Dangora – founder of Make Peace with Organizing – holds a label maker. Susannah Bothe Photography

Carlino-Dangora says Step 1 in organizing, is to “declutter before you pack.” Don’t wait until you get to the new place to get rid of what you no longer need. If it’s too late for that, she said, do the paring down now, but set reasonable goals. Decide, for example, to spend two hours or so going through one part of a room. There should be no expectation that you’ll make everything perfect in a day. And if the task seems too overwhelming, consider a professional like her. “It’s a third party, right? So it’s not your partner and it’s not a family member. It’s somebody who does this all the time, who can really keep you on track,” Carlino-Dangora said. “Because a lot of people will say ... we’re going to clean out our garage and organize — and now it’s two or three years later.” Third parties are also really good at helping people decide what to throw out, without things getting heated or personal.

Be alone sometimes

Elly Humphrey of Queer Therapy Boston

"There are likely to be some bumps in the road," when moving in together, says Elly Humphrey, LMHC, clinical director of Queer Therapy Boston.

Very happy couples might be shocked to learn that a move-in causes them strife, Humphrey said. But that doesn’t mean they made a bad decision. Change, she said, involves discomfort. “You are going to be learning new things, and there are likely to be some bumps in the road ... that’s normal,” she said. Humphrey advises couples to talk about finding alone time and how much they need. “You can’t possibly spend every minute of every day together,” she said, so ask, “‘When are there going to be natural breaks in our quality time together? Like we might be home at the same time, but we both might need quiet time, or time to focus on our hobbies, or time to spend with other people.”

To each, their own nightstand

Jess Harrington, owner of JessFinessed, a home staging and design company

Jess Harrington of JessFinessed is a designer, stager, and someone who thinks a lot about space. Jess Harrington

Harrington, who works in homes around Greater Boston, is constantly thinking about how to make rooms look nice, but also keep them functional. She has lots of tips for people in small spaces, including investing in wall-mounted shelves and curtains that can separate rooms to create privacy. But one of her ideas — more of a philosophy, really — stuck with me: people are bound to get cranky if they don’t have a bedside table. That makes sense to me: When I stay at other people’s homes and don’t have a nightstand for my book, inhaler, and glass of water, everything winds up on the floor. Don’t sacrifice furniture that’s part of the daily routine. “Fit a queen mattress on a smaller bed frame and still have the same wall space, so you can get two surfaces. I think it’s really important for a couple, for both people, to have space on their side of the bed.”

Choose art with meaning

Jane Carney, of Boston Art

Jane Carney, an art consultant at Boston Art, says what you hang on your wall doesn't have to be expensive to have meaning to you.

Boston Art has big clients like hotel chains and collectors, but Carney, an art consultant who studied at Simmons University and the Sotheby’s Institute of Art, understands the importance of two people feeling at home in their space, even when their tastes differ. “Art, at its core, is storytelling,” Carney said. “I’m constantly trying to ask couples to do the same exercise. What does this piece mean to you and your family?” The question can make it easier to prioritize — and inexpensive art can have a lot of importance.“ My favorite thing in my apartment is a poster that was in a gallery, [a] free takeaway,” Carney said. “It just says ‘Are you here?’” (The print was part of Jonathan Gitelson’s public art project, with its roadside billboards that prompted people to think about whether people were truly present.) A frame shop put the poster in a shadow box for her, and the piece “has come to mean a lot to me,” she said. Another thought for couples: when it comes to art selection, Carney has seen gender bias — against straight men — and that can lead to “male partners losing their identity in a real way,” she said. “It’s about finding the space for all identities to connect,” she said.

Weslie Etienne Pierre, owner of Wesleaf Designs and Decor, notes that plants "liven up the mood and there are some neurological affects there." Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Co-parent a plant

Weslie Etienne Pierre, of Wesleaf Designs and Decor

Pierre, who runs her interior plant design and styling business out of Needham, says couples can learn a lot about each other by caring for a plant together. “It’s having a conversation about who’s going to be responsible,” she said, adding that couples can put plant responsibilities on a joint calendar to make sure everyone gives plants enough water — but not too much. (Yes, there’s a metaphor here. Most plants die because they get too much love, so take note.) As an added benefit, Pierre notes, “We do know plants increase productivity. They liven up the mood and there are some neurological affects there.” Easy plants to start with? A snake plant, which produces oxygen and purifies the air. Once a couple gets confident, they can move on to a “fiddle leaf fig. They require a set schedule.”

Never, ever, run out of eggs

Mike Betts, personal chef

Mike Betts, personal chef, advises couples to keep the makings for breakfast on hand (and don't forget the salt and pepper). Wayne E Chinnock Photography

I consulted Betts, figuring chefs know a lot about keeping households happy. Betts, who has worked for a range of clients and now runs a service that matches personal chefs with people who need them — listed three simple ingredients for cohabitating couples to have on hand: “salt, pepper, eggs,” because, he explained, you shouldn’t have to leave your house to eat breakfast. Betts also said to have beans on hand — the ones in cans are fine — and lentils. Then he added miso, followed by a bunch of ingredients I’ve never had in my cabinets, including “parmesan rinds.” (The thing about chefs is that they’ll keep adding to the grocery list.) Incidentally, if you’ve moved in with someone who cooks, prepare for counters to be cluttered. “I don’t believe in putting away your cooking equipment,” Betts said. “I have too much stuff on my counter right now. There’s a blender. A standing mixer. There’s a food processor, there’s a rice cooker, and there’s tons of tools. They’re always out. If you put them away, you’re not a cook.”

Lakeisha Germain of Grace Cleaning Company believes in agreeing to a system for cleaning that incorporates season-related chores. Marvin Germain

Clean for all seasons

Lakeisha Germain, owner of Grace Cleaning Company

Germain began to think differently about running a cleaning company after the pandemic started. “Our house became the office, it became a school, a restaurant.” The need for help with cleaning became extra important — and Germain believes there’s a connection between a clean space and mental health. Having gotten married and moved in with her husband last spring, Germain also knows how complicated it can be to keep a shared place tidy. She recommends developing a system — whether each of you is assigned rooms to clean, or you agree to clean on a specific day of the week. But she stressed that one plan won’t work forever. Cleaning tasks change by the season, so the conversation for fall can — and should be — revisited before winter. To those couples who didn’t have an honest talk about cleaning before moving in, “It’s never too late.”

If things don't work out, you will be on the hook for the rent, says attorney Christopher T. Saccardi, but many landlords will negotiate. Christopher T. Saccardi

Get to know your lease

Christopher T. Saccardi, of Broderick Bancroft & Saccardi, attorney specializing in landlord-tenant law

I called Saccardi because, hey, sometimes it just doesn’t work out. He said couples should know that most leases bind everyone who signs them. Meaning, if one person decides to leave, both parties are still on the hook for rent, and a landlord can go after every person who’s signed the lease. That said, most landlords will negotiate an early exit if that’s what’s necessary, Saccardi added. There might be an associated fee. “Typically, it might be a month or two of rent,” he said. “What a landlord will often say is, ‘I’m happy to work with you, but you’re on the hook for the rent until I replace you.’” Everyone should read a lease carefully, but it’s not worth asking for a bunch of provisions in case of a breakup, Saccardi said. “It’s not always great to start off a relationship with a landlord saying, ‘How do I get out of this?’”

Or with a partner, for that matter.

Meredith Goldstein writes the Love Letters advice column. She can be reached at Meredith.Goldstein@Globe.com.

Do you have advice for people who just moved in with a romantic partner? What keeps your household running smoothly? Also, what keeps the romance alive when you become roommates with a partner? Fill out the form below to share your tips with others—or start a conversation in the comments section.