First-ever permanent Central Perk is opening soon in Boston. (Sorry, New York.)

The coffeehouse where Rachel worked, Phoebe sang “Smelly Cat,” and the rest of the gang always seemed to score the best seat in the house will soon be a real brick-and-mortar store. The first-ever permanent “Friends” coffeehouse is going up now on Newbury Street and expected to open next month.

If you’re a “Friends” fan, a whole lot better now that a Central Perk is set to open in Boston.

Sorry, New York. Call this “The One Where Boston Gets the ‘Friends’ Cafe.”

“Newbury Street and the city’s Back Bay neighborhood are such treasured gems; known and admired around the globe. We are so fortunate to have found the ideal first location for this concept,” said Joe Gurdock, president of Central Perk Coffee Co., in a previous statement.

Advertisement

“Could we BE any more excited,” Central Perk Co. posted to Instagram this week, showing construction at 205 Newbury.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

The show’s official Instagram also shared a pic of what appears to be a rendering of the Boston cafe’s interior, and it looks like there’s a central couch, if you can snag it.

With “culinary guidance” from James Beard award-winning “Top Chef” judge Tom Colicchio, the menu includes Joey’s Meatball Sandwich, Rachel’s Side Salad, Grandma’s Chicken Salad, Weekend at Caesars Salad, Mama’s Little Bakery Cheesecake, and more, according to a press release. Specialty drinks include Princess Consuela’s Banana Mocha blend and Chandler’s Chocolate Milk Cold Foam.

You’ll also find a selection of beer, wine, cordials and an espresso martini, and original coffee blends, including the Joey-inspired “How You Doin’?,” the Ross-inspired “We Were on a Coffee Break,” the Janice-inspired “Oh. My. GAWD!” cold brew, and “Pivot,” a medium dark roast named after the classic couch scene turned classic moving-day GIF.

You can also do what Chandler, Phoebe, and company couldn’t do in the ‘90s: order beans online from centralperk.com. Perhaps a bag of “Gunther! Espresso” or “Moo point” decaf.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to their Instagram page or CentralPerk.com for the exact opening date in October.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.