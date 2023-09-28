Pigs in a blanket and other nostalgia on the menu at Sloane’s

Where to Sloane’s in Lower Allston, a neighborhood once called Barry’s Corner, which changed dramatically in the last half-dozen years.
Why The new spot, surrounded by construction for Harvard University and others, is poised to become a hangout for local residents.
The Back Story In 2018, when Wade ran the kitchen at Lulu’s Allston, she became the Food Network’s “Chopped” Gold Medal Games Champion, beating 16 other chefs. She opened her first restaurant, Stillwater, in the Leather District, with her $50,000 “Chopped” prize. She says that it seemed like a lot of money at the time, until she opened the restaurant, when it became “a drop in the bucket.” Sloane’s, at the intersection of North Beacon Street and Western Avenue, which opened in the summer, is named for the chef’s daughter. The space seats 100, which includes 18 at the bar; all TVs are turned to sports.
What to Eat You can order pub cheese, which comes with a local lager and comeback crackers (seasoned Saltines). Pigs in a blanket hold Kayem hot dogs wrapped in kataifi, a shredded dough that’s brushed with egg wash, and deep fried. An individual heirloom tomato pie in flaky pastry is made with a tangy cheddar custard mixed with mayo. “No calories at my restaurant,” says the chef. Mac and cheese comes as a side, or as an entree with pot roast and pretzel crumbs. The burger Wade was raised on in Oklahoma is inside a potato bun with griddled sweet onions, American cheese, and Grillo’s pickles, alongside a generous mound of hand-cut curly fries. Pastry chef Kaitlyn Lloyd adds her interpretation of nostalgic desserts to the lineup, including an outstanding Snickers bar, layered with brownie, marshmallow nougat, and roasted peanuts, all covered with chocolate, served with caramel sauce and homemade vanilla ice cream.
What to Drink Cocktails, many New England draft beers, and a wine list that’s not up to the beer selections.
The Takeaway Even with all the construction, the neighborhood is bustling. Sloane’s, beside a Trader Joe’s and close to Harvard Business School and the Science and Engineering Complex, sits on the ground floor of a residential building. Wade says that she sees customers stop by for a drink and bite before or after shopping at Trader Joe’s. She won “Chopped,” which was very competitive. Now she just has to win the neighborhood. 197 North Harvard St., Allston, 617-693-8220, www.sloanesboston.com. Open for lunch and dinner. Dinner appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches $6-$19; entrees $16-$39; dessert $9. An Octoberfest menu is offered through Oct 3.
Sheryl Julian can be reached at sheryl.julian@globe.com.