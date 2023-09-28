Pigs in a blanket and other nostalgia on the menu at Sloane’s

Where to Sloane’s in Lower Allston, a neighborhood once called Barry’s Corner, which changed dramatically in the last half-dozen years.

Why The new spot, surrounded by construction for Harvard University and others, is poised to become a hangout for local residents.

The Back Story In 2018, when Wade ran the kitchen at Lulu’s Allston, she became the Food Network’s “Chopped” Gold Medal Games Champion, beating 16 other chefs. She opened her first restaurant, Stillwater, in the Leather District, with her $50,000 “Chopped” prize. She says that it seemed like a lot of money at the time, until she opened the restaurant, when it became “a drop in the bucket.” Sloane’s, at the intersection of North Beacon Street and Western Avenue, which opened in the summer, is named for the chef’s daughter. The space seats 100, which includes 18 at the bar; all TVs are turned to sports.