Rosebud in Davis Square to close for a rebrand

“We’re going to transform the historic diner into an Indian-inspired American diner, merging classic American diner elements with Indian train car food culture. It’s a whole experience to have snacks or finger food on the trains in India. … We want to create a unique dining experience while we remind ourselves and honor the legacy of Rosebud. There will be a classic section on the menu,” says partner Sruthi Chowdary.

Rebrands : Davis Square’s landmark Rosebud (381 Summer St.) has changed hands. Alpine Group owner Joe Cassinelli ( The Painted Burro , Posto ) sold the 1941 dining car this summer, after taking over in 2014. Now, it will close on Sunday, Oct. 1 for another rebrand, this time from a team affiliated with the Godavari restaurant group, which runs Indian restaurants such as 1947 in Norwood and Godavari in Woburn.

Longtime staffers and fans took to social media to lament the closure, layoffs, and conceptual changes. (Current Rosebud management declined to comment on the record before the transition officially happens.)

Chowdary says that the team initially retained staff through the summer but couldn’t keep operating without a hiatus and a revamp, and that employees were given notice about the closure. There isn’t a timeline for reopening, though Chowdary says she’s working on severance discussions, as well as tips for back-of-house staff, in the restaurant’s final stretch.

“We retained 100 percent of our staff, and we wanted to do it the same way. But clearly it wasn’t working. We couldn’t afford to take a chance and keep it open longer,” she says. “We’ve been there: We’ve also worked those jobs. We understand. But we had to make a tough decision. Sometimes the industry is like that. We’re not trying to hide behind it or not acknowledge anyone’s pain.”

Coming soon: Olrie Roberts first electrified the Hyde Park dining scene with Zaz’s signature blend of Asian-Caribbean fusion in 2011, later expanding to Boston City Hall. Next up is ZaZiBar in the Seaport (60 Seaport Blvd.), serving dishes from Roberts’s native Grenada — many of them vegan — plus cocktails. Try vegan jackfruit empanadas, shrimp with mango chili sauce, lobster and salmon sliders, and chicken and waffles. Visit Sunday through Wednesday from noon until midnight, and until 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. It’s slated to open on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

ZaZiBar, an offshoot of a popular Hyde Park fusion spot, opens on Oct. 10. Candice Conner

Openings: Hearth & Hug Bakery is the newest vendor at the Boston Public Market (100 Hanover St.), serving classic pastries, cakes, pies, and breads, plus some playful interpretations of sweets like Pop Tarts and Rice Krispies. There’s also a savory roster: cacio e pepe cheese straws and fresh-baked focaccia, challah, garlic and cheddar beer bread, and whole wheat and white loaves. Carbo-load Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.





Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.