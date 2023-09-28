Adam Montgomery murder trial pushed to February 2024

The trial had previously been scheduled to begin in November, but Montgomery’s lead public defender Caroline Smith had sought a continuance, citing the need for a new co-counsel after another defense lawyer on the case took a different job, WMUR-TV reported .

Montgomery, 33, did not appear during the brief hearing in Hillsborough Superior Court, where Judge Amy B. Messer moved jury selection to Feb. 6, 2024, at the request of the defense. Prosecutors did not object.

A New Hampshire judge on Thursday set a new trial date for Adam Montgomery, the former Manchester man charged with murdering his 5-year-old daughter Harmony Montgomery in 2019, with jury selection now scheduled to commence in February.

Montgomery, who’s pleaded not guilty to charges including second-degree murder stemming from Harmony’s death, was sentenced last month to serve decades in prison in a separate stolen guns case and said at the time that he he loved his child “unconditionally” and did not kill her.

“I did not kill my daughter Harmony,” said Montgomery, while clad in an orange jail jumper at sentencing in the same courthouse. “And I look forward to my upcoming trial to refute those offensive claims.”

In handing down the gun sentence in August, Messer said she was not considering the pending murder case, only the gun and armed career criminal charges of which Montgomery was convicted in June, and his “egregious” history of violence.

Messer sentenced Montgomery to serve between 15 and 30 years on each of two armed career criminal counts, with the prison terms to be completed consecutively.

In June, a jury convicted Montgomery after hearing testimony from his estranged wife, Kayla Montgomery, who described how he stole a shotgun and a rifle from an acquaintance in Manchester, N.H. in 2019.

Messer also sentenced Adam Montgomery to between seven and a half and 15 years on each of two counts of stealing the guns, with five years suspended on each count conditioned on good behavior behind bars. Those terms will be served concurrently but “consecutive to the armed career criminal charges.”

Adam Montgomery was previously convicted in Massachusetts for shooting a man in the head and for violent crimes in New Hampshire.

In the pending murder case, prosecutors allege he repeatedly struck his daughter “in the head with a closed fist” on or around Dec. 7, 2019.

Harmony’s body has not been found.

Adam Montgomery was initially arrested in January 2022 on charges of assaulting Harmony and endangering her welfare in 2019 in Manchester, where she had been living with him, her stepmother, and the couple’s other children.

In May 2022, the Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate released a report that documented failures by the state’s child welfare agency and the juvenile court to safeguard Harmony’s well-being and offered a host of recommendations to prevent similar failings.

In February 2019, a Massachusetts juvenile court judge placed Harmony in her father’s care although he had pleaded guilty five years earlier to shooting a man in the head during a drug deal in Haverhill.

The judge, Mark Newman, made his decision over the objection of a lawyer for the state’s Department of Children and Families and without requiring a mandated assessment of his suitability to care for the girl, the report said.

In February 2022, a separate report found that child welfare workers in New Hampshire repeatedly checked in on Montgomery’s home after Harmony vanished in 2019 but did little to determine her whereabouts or verify her father’s claim that she was living in Massachusetts with her mother, Crystal Sorey, who at the time didn’t have custody.

Harmony was placed in state custody when she was 2 months old because child welfare workers were concerned about Sorey’s struggle with substance use disorder.

Between August 2014 and January 2018, DCF removed Harmony from her mother’s care three times and placed her in the custody of foster parents, the child advocate’s report said.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

