Biden administration calls on colleges, states to prioritize diversity after Supreme Court decision to end affirmative action

At a White House event Thursday, where he was joined by higher education leaders including one from the University of Massachusetts system, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona encouraged universities and state leaders to take action to ensure the court’s decision does not lead to dramatic enrollment declines of underrepresented students.

The strategies the US Department of Education offered included ending preferences for children of alumni and donors in the admissions process, sufficiently funding higher education institutions, and increasing outreach to K-12 schools that serve diverse students.

The Biden administration on Thursday pressed colleges, universities, and states to prioritize diversity within their student populations in the wake of the summertime Supreme Court decision that effectively ended the use of affirmative action in college admissions.

Advertisement

Highly selective universities in California saw enrollment of Black and Hispanic students fall sharply in the years immediately following the end of affirmative action in the state in 1996. Cardona said in the report that the country “cannot afford this kind of backsliding on a national scale, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in plummeting college enrollments nationwide.”

“Inaction is not an option,” Cardona said at an event announcing the report.

The guidance from the Biden administration comes as public confidence in higher education continues to fall, while recognition grows that many of the country’s top schools advantage wealthy applicants in the application process.

The administration calls on higher education leaders, and state politicians, to “break down barriers for underserved students,” and adopt policies and practices that will grow access and equality across the ivory towers.

Cardona recently told the Associated Press that he’s open to using “whatever levers” are available, including federal money, to discourage colleges from using legacy preferences.

“One of the cruelest ironies in America’s current higher education system is that our most inclusive and accessible institutions have lacked adequate resources to invest in student success, while highly selective institutions with vast resources to invest in students and propel them to graduation day admit overwhelmingly affluent applicants with a myriad of advantages,” Cardona said Thursday.

Advertisement

The Biden administration recommends that colleges invest in targeted outreach and recruitment efforts, including with low-income and diverse K-12 schools, community colleges, historically Black colleges and universities, Tribal colleges, and other minority-serving institutions.

Colleges should also give “meaningful consideration,” to the adversity students have faced during the admissions process, including “a students’ financial means, where a student grew up or attended high school, and personal experiences of hardship and discrimination, including racial discrimination, and ending practices that hinder socioeconomic and racial diversity.”

The report adds that increasing affordability for higher education should be a top priority, including through need-based aid, and by simplifying the student aid application processes. States should provide “sufficient and direct funding” to colleges to ensure students receive the support they need to complete their credential, and also make it easier for students to transfer from associate to bachelor’s degree programs.

Among the university leaders joining Cardona at the White House Thursday for the announcement was University of Massachusetts Amherst Chancellor Javier Reyes. In an interview Wednesday, Reyes said that UMass and the state of Massachusetts have “doubled down on expanding pathways,” for underrepresented students.

“Although the Supreme Court decision makes it a little harder for us, we are committed to embracing diverse students,” Reyes said. “If we have the chance to say that out loud at the table being offered to us, I think we should.”

Advertisement

Reyes said that he believes UMass Amherst’s use of “holistic admissions,” which means that the whole applicant’s story is considered rather than just test scores and grades, helps the university enroll diverse classes.

The percentage of students of color in the incoming class has grown substantially since 2011, he said. UMass Amherst, like many colleges across the country, also recently added an essay question to its application, which asks students to reflect on a community or group that has defined or shaped their world, and how being a product of that community would enrich the campus.

Reyes said the new essay prompt, which was a direct result of the Supreme Court ruling, allows students to reflect on their experiences as members of racial and ethnic groups, religious communities, and athletic teams, and allows application readers to consider how the applicant would contribute to the campus community.

Increasing outreach to high schools in gateway cities and towns across the state is also a priority for UMass in the wake of the high court’s decision, Reyes said. He said he has been meeting with community leaders in Holyoke and Springfield to help UMass become “more visible in those communities.”

New England college presidents expressed concern in the days following the ruling that low-income students or students of color may now be discouraged from applying to selective schools.

Advertisement

“We have to ensure that those students see the roadmap to higher ed is still wide open in Massachusetts for them,” Reyes said. “I know the Supreme Court made things more complicated because the individuals may be doubting whether they can get access [to higher education.] Our job is to say, ‘No, you have the same access you had before.’ We want to make sure that they understand that we want them here. We have to be more deliberate about outreach.”

Earlier this summer, Biden encouraged colleges and universities to continue striving for diversity and suggested they put more emphasis on how applicants have overcome adversity. Biden also took aim in July at colleges’ use of legacy admissions practices, which benefit children of alumni and donors. He said such practices “stand in the way” of diversity and equity goals.

Hilary Burns can be reached at hilary.burns@globe.com. Follow her @Hilarysburns.