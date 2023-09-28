Police in two states search for man who tied up employees of Salem, N.H., loan store and robbed them at gunpoint

A man who wore a Boston Bruins baseball cap, glasses and a black facemask as he tied up employees of a Salem, N.H., cash loan company during an armed robbery is now being sought by law enforcement in two states, officials said.

Salem police said in a statement that the man entered the store at 522 South Broadway, which is also Route 28, and tied up the employees at gunpoint. After robbing them of an undisclosed amount of money, the man stepped outside, and began walking south on Route 28 across the Massachusetts state line into Methuen, police said.

“The suspect was last seen, with a firearm, walking southbound on Route 28 towards the Methuen line,” Salem police wrote in a Facebook post.