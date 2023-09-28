Boston police vest allegedly stolen in 2020 protest recovered as part of drug investigation, officials say

Officers allegedly found 15 plastic bags of suspected crack cocaine, a Colt revolver with six rounds in the magazine, a Remington .223 rifle with two 30 round magazines, an 8mm semi-automatic firearm, a fully automatic Glock with an extended magazine, a ballistic vest, and multiple empty magazines, as well as 24 live .45 and 12 .40 loose rounds of ammunition, police said.

One man was arrested, and police are seeking charges against a second man, after multiple illegal firearms and suspected drugs, including cocaine, were recovered when search warrants were executed near 6 Darlington St. in Dorchester last week, police said in a statement.

A Boston police officer’s bullet proof vest allegedly stolen during a racial protest in May 2020 over the death of George Floyd was recovered as part of a drug investigation, Boston police said Thursday.

Reginald Mells, 44, of Dorchester was arrested, and police are seeking complaints against a 25-year-old man from Dorchester who was not identified, according to the statement.

Mells was arraigned Monday in the Dorchester Division of Boston Municipal Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession with intent to distribute Class B, police said.

Not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf on all charges. Bail was set at $6,000 and he was ordered held in lieu of bail, according to the Suffolk district attorney’s office.

His next court date is Nov. 17.

An attorney listed for Mells in court records did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday evening.

The suspect sought by police is facing multiple charges, including receiving stolen property valued at less than $1,200 , possession of body armor, unlawful possession of a machine gun, and possession of a rifle without a serial number, police said.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her @breannekovatch.