Boston police release surveillance of suspect in alleged theft of $70k viola in Brighton

Boston police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man allegedly involved in the theft of viola valued at $70,000 in Brighton last month, the department said Thursday.
Surveillance photos released Thursday show a suspect, described as a 30 to 40-year-old white man, who stands about six feet tall, with a “stocky build, light mustache and beard, dark-colored curly hair, and dark blue tattoos on his forearms,” police said.
The instrument, along with an iPad Pro, luggage, a passport, and a credit card, were stolen near 120 Glenville Ave. on Sunday, Aug. 27 between 2:50 a.m. and 3:50 p.m., Boston police said in a statement.
The suspect was last seen on Friday, Sept. 15 around 3 p.m. near Harvard Avenue in Allston, the statement said.
He was riding a black scooter and wearing hoop earrings, a black t-shirt, dark blue shorts, black socks, and white sneakers, the statement said.
The stolen viola is 16.5 inches long and stored inside a Black Panther High Tech case worth $1,300. The case has two Boston University stickers and a Vivant Vintage sticker on it, police said.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 617-343-4256. To assist the investigation anonymously, individuals can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
