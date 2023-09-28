Boston police release surveillance of suspect in alleged theft of $70k viola in Brighton

Boston police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man allegedly involved in the theft of viola valued at $70,000 in Brighton last month, the department said Thursday.

Surveillance photos released Thursday show a suspect, described as a 30 to 40-year-old white man, who stands about six feet tall, with a “stocky build, light mustache and beard, dark-colored curly hair, and dark blue tattoos on his forearms,” police said.

The instrument, along with an iPad Pro, luggage, a passport, and a credit card, were stolen near 120 Glenville Ave. on Sunday, Aug. 27 between 2:50 a.m. and 3:50 p.m., Boston police said in a statement.