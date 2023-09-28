Cement truck strikes bridge in Norwood

A cement mixer truck crashed into the the Morse Street Bridge in Norwood Thursday afternoon causing potential structural damage and triggering road closures, officials said.
Morse Street between Pleasant Street and Short Street Is closed until further notice, according to a Facebook post from the Norwood Police Departmentshortly after 1:45 p.m.
Around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Police Chief William Brooks tweeted that officers would be at the scene all night and people should use alternative routes.
The driver is okay and has been cited, Brooks wrote.
