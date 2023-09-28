Harvard President Claudine Gay getting formally inaugurated Friday

“On Friday, we will celebrate the inauguration of our new president, Claudine Gay,” Harvard wrote on X, the popular social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “The longest-serving Harvard president was Charles William Eliot, who served from 1869 to 1909 (40 years).”

Harvard University on Friday will formally inaugurate its new president, Claudine Gay , who took the helm of the Ivy League institution in July, campus officials said Thursday.

Gay, Harvard’s first Black leader, had previously served as dean of the school’s faculty of arts and sciences and was tapped for president in December, replacing Larry Bacow.

In her first public comments following the December announcement, Gay challenged traditional notions of the “ivory tower,” and seemed eager to expand Harvard’s reach to new communities and groups, including historically Black colleges.

Gay, 53, is also overseeing Harvard’s enormous expansion of its campus into Allston, a multibillion-dollar development.

Gay joined Harvard in 2006 as a professor of government and became a professor of African and African American Studies in 2007. She served as dean of social science from 2015 to 2018.

A renowned scholar of democracy and political participation, Gay received her undergraduate degree from Stanford University and later earned a doctorate from Harvard.

“There has never been a moment in Harvard’s history where we have not faced challenges,” Gay said in December. “That is the nature of this university, to constantly be questioning and searching and exploring. It does underscore what makes it so exciting to be president.”

