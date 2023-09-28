Red Sox legend David Ortiz visits Mattapan for youth financial literacy panel

Big Papi was in Mattapan for a panel discussion on financial literacy and mental wellness for youth at a Chase Bank branch.

Red Sox legend David Ortiz was back in the lineup Wednesday evening, but not at Fenway Park with a bat in his hand.

“The earlier you learn, the better you’ll be able to manage yourself down the road,” Ortiz told the crowd of dozens.









Ortiz joined Steph Lewis, president and CEO of The BASE, and Celina Miranda, executive director of Hyde Square Task Force, who shared their bumpy roads to financial and mental wellness with more than 50 youth. Robert Lewis Jr., president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston, moderated the event sponsored by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The panelists explained that no one taught them how to be good with money. Instead, their financial literacy came with trial and error.

Ortiz, who started his Major League Baseball career with the Minnesota Twins at age 21, said he used much of his early wealth on short-term, material wants. Coming from a low-income background in the Dominican Republic, Ortiz said he wished he had someone early on to advise about planning for the future.

“You guys are the future, and it’s our job to teach you guys for what is coming,” said Ortiz, an icon in Boston sports history who is also well-known for his philanthropy, such as the David Ortiz Children’s Fund. “Don’t think about what you can do today, think about what you want tomorrow.”

Steph Lewis said that finances and a person’s overall well-being are intertwined. When you buy expensive medicine to handle an illness, for example, “you put yourself in a deficit in different ways,” he explained of the high cost.

When money is tight, youth can lean on neighborhood resources to meet their needs, Steph Lewis said. Youth organizations like The BASE, which focuses on sports, “make up for a lot of those financial gaps” that put people at a disadvantage, whether that’s through food or college funding.

At The BASE, “we’re going to help support what your dream is, but we also have to make sure you can sustain it.”

While financial wealth is important, Miranda encouraged the youth to also remember their cultural attributes that make them special. Finding outlets like Hyde Square Task Force, which focuses on youth empowerment, to explore their identities, she explained, can help them carve their futures.

“You have a lot of wealth,” Miranda told the crowd. “Oftentimes, we don’t speak about the cultural wealth and all the things you bring to the table.”

She also encouraged youth to know their elected officials and policymakers so they “can understand how decisions are made.”

The panelists emphasized that they’ve been in each youth’s place. Success is within reach, they said, as long as they learn the discipline and resolve to maintain it.

Ortiz, who retired from the Red Sox in 2016 after 13 years and three World Series Championships in Boston, made millions as a professional baseball player. He now works as a baseball commentator on Fox Sports, and has several endorsement and licensing deals.

“Once you get there, you have to work even harder so you can never let it go,” Ortiz said.

When the panel ended, youths and adults surrounded Ortiz with baseballs, shoes, and loose leaf paper — any item with room for Big Papi’s signature.

Known for his big smile, Ortiz pretended to grimace at the smell of each sneaker before signing. One young fan clad in a Red Sox jersey yelped for joy after Ortiz signed the back of the white jersey.

Mariam Rodriguez, 18, and Ismael Rojas, 16, who are members of the Hyde Square Task Force, were among those who lined up for Ortiz’s autograph.

Both agreed that seeing people from humble backgrounds succeed reassured them that they could, too.

“It’s good to see someone making it out big in our neighborhoods,” Rodriguez, a Simmons University nursing student, said.

Rojas, a junior at Brooke High School, hopes to become a professional baseball player. He’s also considering taking his school’s personal finance course “to get smart with his money.”

As a fellow Dominican, hearing Ortiz’s origin story hits home, Rojas said.

“It just makes my dreams and goals more realistic because I see someone else who comes from the same place as me,” he said.

Tiana Woodard is a Report for America corps member covering Black neighborhoods. She can be reached at tiana.woodard@globe.com. Follow her @tianarochon.