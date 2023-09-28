Staff made ‘several serious allegations’ against top cannabis regulator before her suspension, treasurer says

What the allegations entailed, or what investigators determined, was not immediately clear. Goldberg’s statement — her first public comments since she disciplined O’Brien — follows nearly two weeks of mounting pressure to explain why she suspended O’Brien from the Cannabis Control Commission, the regulatory panel where she was appointed to a five-year term as chair just a year earlier.

State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg said she suspended Shannon O’Brien as the state’s top cannabis regulator because staff and one of O’Brien’s fellow commissioners made “several serious allegations” about her behavior, prompting officials to hire outside investigators to probe the complaints.

Goldberg’s aides had previously refused to provide any public detail, calling the situation a “personnel matter.” While the commission does not fall under Goldberg’s office, the treasurer is responsible for appointing its chair.

In a statement to the Globe, Goldberg said it became clear she needed to share more publicly given “reasonable and increasing demands for information and transparency.”

“Several serious allegations were made by a Commissioner and CCC staff about the Chair’s behavior and the CCC initiated an investigation, hiring an outside law firm,” Goldberg said, adding that the firm “returned with a report” about its findings. “According to the CCC’s employee handbook, suspension with pay is the only allowable remedy at this point, as the findings are being reviewed and action is considered.”

Several key questions remain unanswered, however. It was not immediately clear what investigators concluded, and both Goldberg’s office and the commission declined to release the report or details about the allegations made against O’Brien, saying they remain a personnel matter. A spokesperson for Goldberg also declined to name the other commissioner that had made accusations against O’Brien, a former state treasurer herself and one-time Democratic nominee for governor.

In a statement, the commission spokesperson said the agency’s outside counsel, Morgan, Brown & Joy, hired an independent investigative firm to conduct the probe. But the agency referred any questions about O’Brien’s status to Goldberg, saying if her office looked to the commission’s own handbook in interpreting her authority to suspend O’Brien, “it is their prerogative.”

“The Commission is committed to maintaining its status as a positive place to work and has policies in place to ensure a workplace free from abusive or harassing behavior,” Tim Caputo, the commission’s spokesperson, said in the statement. “Employees are held to high ethical standards, which can be found in the agency’s Employee Handbook and its Enhanced Code of Ethics.”

Howard Cooper, an attorney for O’Brien, said their response would be forthcoming.

Goldberg had previously refused to comment on the situation. Her office had not made her available for an interview, and the Brookline Democrat declined to take questions from reporters after speaking at the state Democratic Party’s convention in Lowell on Saturday. Days after she suspended O’Brien, Goldberg was also scheduled to appear at a public event last week at the State House with Governor Maura Healey, but did not attend.

In her statement, Goldberg said the situation is challenging, given the six-year-old commission is an independent entity. Goldberg noted that her authority is limited to appointing the commission’s chair and has a hand in appointing two other commissioners. “But beyond that the office of the Treasurer has no other authority, oversight, management, or influence over the Commission,” she said.

Legal questions have also surrounded the situation. While the 2017 law creating the Cannabis Control Commission allows for a commissioner to be removed, it does not explicitly say the treasurer can suspend or put a commissioner on leave without reason.

Attorneys and legal observers said Goldberg’s actions may have tread onto questionable territory and could invite a lawsuit, the Globe has reported. Some also fear it could set a dangerous precedent that individuals named to a state commission or board could be sidelined without knowing why. O’Brien, the commission’s chair, has said Goldberg did not formally tell her why she was suspended.

The handbook Goldberg cited in suspending O’Brien with pay says a commission employee could face discipline, up to “discharge,” if their behavior “interferes with the orderly and efficient operation of a department or the Commission as a whole,” according to a copy of the language provided by commission.

O’Brien’s short tenure has been marred by controversy. Weeks after her appointment, the commission took the unusual step of putting on hold an application from a proposed outdoor marijuana-growing operation that, months earlier, had counted O’Brien as its chief executive and 50 percent co-owner.

The commission eventually approved its license after the agency’s enforcement team filed a report that essentially cleared O’Brien — who has said she dropped out of the project entirely and assigned all her shares back to the company — of violating disclosure regulations in the episode.

Then, months later, O’Brien surprised even her fellow commissioners when she announced that the commission’s executive director, Shawn Collins, was planning to leave the agency by year’s end. O’Brien later apologized for “any confusion I created,” and Collins, a former employee under Goldberg at the state treasury, has said that he remains in his position.

O’Brien previously told the Globe that she was not formally given a reason for her suspension and said she’d had “a conversation [with Goldberg] about whether I could continue” in the role. O’Brien said in a statement earlier this month that a “toxic internal environment” has hobbled the agency’s mission, including its aim to help people of color gain a foothold in the industry, “and I am hopeful needed change can be mandated by the Legislature.”

The situation has shook the agency, with one commissioner saying it put the remaining commission members in a “pickle” as they began finalizing a raft of new regulations governing the state’s $5 billion industry.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers are simultaneously pressing for more oversight of an agency that’s been a magnet for drama, with one legislator saying it’s felt “like an endless stream of scandals.”

Lawmakers have criticized its approach to investigations as “overly aggressive.” In its letter, the group of legislators likewise raised concerns over the agency’s unusual and prolonged use of closed-door mediation among commission members and staff leaders to establish what the commission has called a “durable and effective governance structure.”

The commission responded with a lengthy letter of its own, saying officials there “reject that notion” it’s been scarred by scandal, calling the regulatory agency a “model for other states in developing their regulated marijuana markets.”

“[Much] to the disappointment of staff, all the agency’s efforts in just the past year alone appear to be overshadowed by rumors, allegations, gross misinformation, and conjecture,” Cedric Sinclair, the commission’s chief communications officer, wrote in the letter.

Samantha J. Gross of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him @mattpstout.