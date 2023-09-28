Fire tears through historic building in Templeton

The Westminster Fire Department said shortly after 10 p.m. they provided mutual aid for a fire at the Otter River Hotel on Main Street in Templeton, fire officials wrote on Facebook .

Located at 29 Main St., the Otter River Hotel is home to a pub and pool hall. The establishment was hosting an open mic night and songwriting contest on Wednesday night when the fire broke out, according to its Facebook page.

Templeton Fire Chief Dave Dickie told NECN that the fire was initially contained to the back of the building but quickly spread to the front, and when he arrived at the scene flames and smoke were pouring out of the front windows. All of the patrons got out and no firefighters were injured, but a piece of the local history was lost, according to NECN.

“The building is an historic building to the town of Templeton,” Dickie said in an interview with NECN. “It’s been a bar for many, many years here in town. It’s been here for over a hundred years.”

According to records filed with the Massachusetts Historical Commission, the brick building on Main Street was constructed around 1882 on the site of a hotel that burned down in 1876.





