Former Methuen police chief, officer indicted in public corruption case

By doing so, Solomon circumvented civil service laws, Campbell said.

Former Chief Joseph Solomon “repeatedly misused his position of authority as police chief to repeatedly undermine the law for his own benefit, including by hiring six part-time intermittent officers to the Methuen Police Department and then appointing them to full-time roles,” Attorney General Andrea J. Campbell said in a statement.

The former police chief of Methuen and an officer he hired have been indicted by a statewide grand jury for multiple counts that include perjury, forgery, and fraud, law enforcement officials announced Thursday

Former Officer Sean Fountain was one of those hires. He is accused of misrepresenting his training credentials and for allegedly producing a “false and forged” training certificate to “deceive others into believing that he was fit to serve as a police officer at any level,” Campbell said.

Solomon took “efforts to deceive others into believing” Fountain had graduated from a police academy when he had not, Campbell said.

The indictments returned Thursday are the result of a joint investigation by Campbell’s office and the office of Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker.

In a statement, Tucker said he contacted Campbell’s office in January after reviewing reports from the Massachusetts Civil Service Commission and the Office of the Inspector General which outlined “past serious misconduct” by officials in the Methuen Police Department.

Solomon faces two charges of perjury, seven counts of obtaining unwarranted privileges in violation of the civil service laws, six counts of civil service law violations, and a single count each of uttering a forged document and procurement fraud, according to Campbell’s office.

Fountain has been charged with single counts of forgery, uttering a forged document, perjury, procurement fraud, and a conflict of interest law violation, Campbell’s office said.

An arraignment hearing has not yet been scheduled in Essex County Superior Court, officials said.

