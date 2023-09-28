Bedford, N.H., officials conclude no state laws violated in photos taken of girls at high school

“After having it brought to our attention that students were exchanging pictures of female students, we thoroughly investigated each lead, met with students and parents, and have concluded our investigation,” Jozokos wrote. “I want to assure you that none of the photos we have seen were taken at school or on campus, none of the photos are explicit in nature, and all but one of the photos are selfies. The [school resource officers] were consulted and at this time, there are no images, information, or evidence that is a violation of New Hampshire law.”

Bedford High School principal Robert Jozokos delivered the news on Wednesday in a message to parents that he described as “the latest and final update on our investigation.”

School officials in Bedford, N.H., say they concluded their investigation into allegations that boys took photos of girls without their knowledge and determined that no state laws were violated.

As previously reported in the New Hampshire Union Leader, some boys in ninth and 10th grade had been accused of secretly photographing 11th- and 12th-grade girls and making trading cards with the images, as well as assigning “grades” to them.

In his message on Wednesday, Jozokos did not address the specific allegations about making trading cards or the alleged grading of images, and said any disciplinary action taken will be not be made public.

“We are working closely with all the students and families involved,” Jozokos wrote. “The discipline and education resulting from these events are handled confidentially and will remain a matter between the school administrators, the students, and their parents.”

Jozokos said voluntary class meetings were scheduled to be held Thursday and Friday to allow students to voice any concerns they may have. He also thanked the students who came forward.

“When these students heard this may be happening, they told us right away,” Jozokos wrote. “That was the right thing to do. I encourage everyone’s use of see something, say something.”

Jozokos asked that the names of the students involved remain confidential and not be used publicly.

“While we discovered no instance of sexual harassment, we take sexual harassment and survivor blaming very seriously,” Jozokos wrote. “All students and staff have the right to be in an environment free of harassment of any kind, including sexual harassment.

Jozokos said it is important to remember that “all of the students at BHS are still learning and growing towards adulthood.”

“I need everyone’s help in addressing their learning in a supportive and constructive manner,” he wrote. “We hope that you will join us in moving forward and contribute to the healing process for our students, their families, and the entire Bedford community.”

