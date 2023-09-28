Head of R.I. Board of Elections to retire before 2024 election

Robert Rapoza, the executive director of the R.I. Board of Elections, plans to retire in 2024, spokesperson Chris Hunter confirmed.

CRANSTON, R.I. — The head of the state agency that runs Rhode Island’s elections will retire before voters cast their ballots in 2024.

Hunter said Rapoza’s exit agreement is still being negotiated. His exact retirement date hasn’t been finalized, but will be before the election.

Voters go to the polls in April of next year for the presidential primary, followed by the statewide primary in September and the general election in November.

Rapoza has worked at the Board of Elections since 1997, and formally took the helm as executive director in 2017, replacing Robert Kando, who was fired the previous year. Rapoza helped oversee a significant change in how people vote, as Rhode Island expanded early voting and the coronavirus pandemic dramatically increased the number of people voting by mail.

He also led the organization as it moved from Providence to larger offices in Cranston in 2020.

The Board of Elections is one of two state agencies that separately handle elections. The R.I. Secretary of State’s office handles the voter rolls and prepares ballots, while the Board of Elections runs the actual election, including managing the voting machines, collecting and tabulating the ballots, and certifying the results.

Last year, Rapoza took heat after the wrong candidate names were displayed during early voting on the Spanish-language version of the ballot in ExpressVote machines, the state’s new accessible voting machine.

The issue affected a small number of voters and was rectified, but resulted in finger-pointing between Rapoza and the secretary of state’s office about who was responsible for the error. (The machines in question are housed at the Board of Elections, which delivers them to polling places.)

It was not yet clear who will replace Rapoza ahead of the next election cycle. Hunter said a search process would be initiated by the seven-member board.

Steph Machado can be reached at steph.machado@globe.com. Follow her @StephMachado.