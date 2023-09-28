City seeking to hire project manager to build Long Island Bridge linking Boston to recovery campus

Applications for the gig are due by Oct. 20, and city officials will select a team before the end of the year, Wu’s office said.

Wu’s office said Thursday that the Public Works Department is seeking an outside project manager to provide “construction oversight and contract assistance services for the bridge superstructure replacement project.”

Mayor Michelle Wu’s administration is looking to hire a project manager for the long-stalled replacement of the Long Island Bridge connecting Boston to a 35-acre recovery campus that’s gone unused since the bridge abruptly closed in 2014.

“Families around the city and region deserve access to a comprehensive network of care as so many experience substance use and mental health challenges,” Wu said in a statement. “I’m excited to bring on a project management team to begin taking action in rebuilding a public health campus and coordinate with provider partners to bring these critical services online as quickly as possible.”

Chris Osgood, Wu’s senior adviser for infrastructure, told the Globe in August that the city hopes to have all necessary permits by the end of the year and for the bridge to be reopened within four years.

Boston last month inched one step closer to making the mirage-like project a reality when state officials issued a key permit for the city to rebuild the bridge, which closed in late 2014 amid concerns about its structural stability.

The permit, known as a Chapter 91 license, evaluates the impact of a project on public access to coastline and waterways. The next steps include a federal consistency review by the Massachusetts Office of Coastal Zone Management and a bridge permit from the US Coast Guard.

Wu’s office said Thursday that the Coast Guard has previously issued favorable preliminary determinations on the navigational and historic preservation aspects of the design.

“I want to thank Mayor Wu for prioritizing the needs of our communities and moving this project forward,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, executive director of the Boston Public Health Commission, in a statement. “In the past there was a lot of innovative work happening on the Long Island campus. This new campus will be a hub for further innovation and create a supportive and stable environment for long-term recovery for generations of people.”

Quincy officials have a different take.

The rebuild has been met with stiff opposition in Quincy, with residents saying the project could increase traffic through the Squantum neighborhood, harm the local environment, and impact local quality of life. Over the summer, a pair of Quincy officials asked the Massachusetts congressional delegation to intervene, citing their concerns over the project, according to The Patriot Ledger.

The bridge dispute triggered a protracted legal clash between Quincy and Boston. Last year, the state’s highest court ruled that state approval for Boston’s bridge reconstruction plan trumps a rejection by the Quincy Conservation Commission.

“The reconstruction of the Long Island Bridge is a top priority for the City of Boston,” said Julia Campbell, deputy chief of infrastructure and design for the city’s Streets Cabinet, in a statement Thursday. “We are seeking and expecting thoughtful and innovative responses from firms looking to help lead this signature construction project. This is a rare opportunity to help build a single structure that will provide direct access to care that will improve many people’s lives.”

The city currently has $38 million earmarked in the capital budget to rehabilitate the existing buildings on the island, and an additional $81 million for rebuilding the bridge.

The city’s plans call for a span 3,300 feet long, supported by the existing piers. There would be two lanes for cars, one in each direction, with sidewalks and lighting “very similar to the previous bridge,” according to city authorities. The new design, according to the Wu administration, also accounts for sea level rise. Each part of the bridge between the piers is expected to be built on land and floated into place. The structure would preserve horizontal clearance for boats and would slightly increase the vertical clearance, officials said.

Central to the friction between Boston and Quincy is simple geography. The bridge would connect Long Island with Moon Island, which is owned by Boston but falls within the municipal boundaries of Quincy at its northern tip. In order to access the islands on land, vehicles would have to pass through the residential neighborhood of Squantum in Quincy.

Thursday’s development comes as the dual opioid and homelessness crises continue to plague the Mass. and Cass. area of Boston, which has become increasingly violent amid rampant drug use and exploitation.

In August, Wu sounded what she called “a new level of public safety alarm” for Mass. and Cass following a series of extraordinarily violent events in July, which threw city officials into a scramble to strategize new plans to curb the violence.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.