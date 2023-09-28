More than $700,000 in jewelry stolen in Brookline home invasion, victim tells authorities

Details about the home invasion on Warren Street, a wealthy neighborhood along the Brookline Reservoir, emerged in court documents filed this week following the arrest of two men, Dominic Hardin, 31, and Manuel Alicea, 34, who have been accused of committing the robbery.

More than $700,000 in jewelry was allegedly stolen from the bed of a Brookline man who awoke to a person allegedly beating them with a gun during a home invasion in July, according to court records.

Authorities are also searching for a third suspect, 31-year-old Corey Buchannan of Lowell.

Police believe the residents and the suspects did not know each other, though “evidence leads us to believe that the home was specifically targeted,” Brookline Police Deputy Superintendent Paul Campbell said in an email. He said he could not share further information, citing the ongoing investigation.

The resident, a 61-year-old man, told authorities he was asleep in his bedroom on the home’s second floor when he was suddenly woken up by a person hitting him in the head, according to a police report.

The man’s younger brother, who also lived in the home, said he was asleep on the third floor when he heard the victim calling out for him. The brother exited his room toward the stairs and looked down over the bannister, where he saw a man pointing a black firearm up at him, according to the report.

The brother retreated back to his room and then returned to the bannister in time to see his older brother chasing a person down to the first floor, according to the report. He then heard a gunshot as the suspects ran toward the kitchen.

Police were called to the scene a little after 2:15 a.m. on July 18 and found the assault victim bloodied with a puncture to his left eye and a three-inch laceration on the top of his head. He was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center for treatment, the report said.

Investigators found a 9-millimeter shell casing from the fired round, which splintered a staircase railing and left the bullet lodged in a wall, according to the report. Police wrote that the trajectory was “consistent with a bullet being fired from the first floor up the staircase.”

The victim told police that he regularly wears expensive jewelry and often takes it off in bed, leaving the pieces on his mattress as he sleeps. He told authorities that he had five pieces on the bed, totaling about $705,000 in worth: a Cartier Panthere de Cartier bracelet ($275,000); one rectangular amulet necklace with an engraved Buddha figure ($200,000); a custom Lenova brand watch with a black band ($150,000); a Chow Tai Fook 24K golden necklace (estimated value $30,000); and a Beeswax necklace ($50,000), according to the report.

Alicea, of Tewksbury, and Hardin, of Lowell, were arrested early Wednesday morning on charges of home invasion, conspiracy, larceny over $1,200, possession of a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, according to authorities.

They were arraigned in Brookline District Court and pleaded not guilty, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office. Both were held without bail pending dangerousness hearings set for Monday, his office said.

It was not clear Thursday whether Alicea and Hardin had attorneys.

Globe Correspondent Talia Lissauer contributed to this report.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.