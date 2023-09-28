Networking, conservationism, and enjoying the outdoors at the Graniteer Festival

Held Friday night and all day Saturday in Franconia, the second annual festival will feature over 60 outdoor brands, retailers, and creative professionals in the backdrop of a beer garden and food trucks, with the festivities culminating when New Hampshire musician Joe Samba puts on a concert Saturday night at Dow Field.

If you ask Granite Outdoor Alliance Founder Tyler Ray, the event aims to be all of the above.

FRANCONIA, N.H. — Is the Graniteer festival a networking event disguised as a party? A gathering of conservation activists? Or a business expo for New Hampshire’s outdoor industry?

“We’re looking to be the bridge that connects local economies to a way of life that revolves around outdoor recreation,” said Ray, the Principal and Founder of Backyard Concept, an outdoor advocacy firm that manages multiple nonprofits, including Granite Outdoor Alliance, which organizes Graniteer.

“We’ve learned that employers in the outdoor economy are struggling to find qualified applicants, so we decided to explore a nontraditional route to help with job creation, but to do so in a social setting. Because sometimes with a beer in hand, people can be a little more relaxed and the conversation can lead to bigger things.”

The Backyard Concept team manages Granite Outdoor Alliance, Granite Backcountry Alliance, Frontyard Law, and the Mt. Washington Backcountry Ski Festival. From left: Colin Higdon, operations coordinator; Sam Trombley, marketing manager; and Tyler Ray, principal. Backyard Concept

Ray actually met his marketing manager, Sam Trombley, at a similar event last April. Trombley drove up from Boston to volunteer at Wild Corn, the end-of-season ski festival put on by Granite Backcountry Alliance (another Backyard Concept nonprofit).

Trombley had worked at Issues Management Group in Boston for four years, but when Ray said he was creating a new position at Backyard Concept, she decided to make a change.

“Six weeks later, I was moving to New Hampshire,” said Trombley. “He encouraged me to make a leap and do something I’m passionate about. But I had some concerns. How will I make new friends and find people to recreate with? Upon making the move I found that there are so many other people with a similar mindset, and part of what we want to do with Graniteer is bring those people together.”

Most vendors at the festival will be New Hampshire based, including Terracea, Nemo Equipment, and Burgeon Outdoor, an apparel company that donates five percent of sales to environmental and community efforts.

“Graniteer is one of the few events that brings individuals and companies together to promote the outdoor lifestyle in New Hampshire,” said Burgeon founder Rudy Glocker, the President of GOA’s Board of Directors.

“It benefits companies like Burgeon by growing our brand awareness, and it’s also an opportunity for everyone to enjoy the day and meet other people who value outdoor recreation.”

In 2021, the Bureau of Economic Analysis found that the outdoor recreation industry adds $2.7 billion in annual revenue to the New Hampshire economy, and creates over 28,000 jobs.

As a statewide outdoor business alliance, GOA works with organizations in the private and public sector, including a partnership with the Office of Outdoor Recreation Industry, to help foster growth in that industry.

The first Graniteer festival was held at Littleton Riverfront Commons last Oct 1, and the event should expand this year, bringing more commerce to the smaller town of Franconia.

“Events like Graniteer have a significant economic impact on the place and the benefit is particularly important for areas of the state that depend on outdoor tourism,” said ORID director Janel Lawton. “It also serves as a platform to promote outdoor recreation and opportunities, and put a spotlight on the economic development and diversification of the outdoor industry.”

Trombley points to a changing post-pandemic workforce, which is bringing more young people to rural locations and expanding the outdoor recreation economy. For struggling towns in the Granite State, those young professionals can provide a valuable boost to the economy, by visiting or moving to the region.

“As a business alliance, [GOA] uses a bottom-up approach,” said Ray. “New Hampshire is made of small businesses and that’s the pulse of our outdoor economy. So it’s important to get on the ground level and work with those businesses, whether it’s a brewery, apparel company, or a coffee shop, you name it, they’re all part of a larger ecosystem.”

The goal for Ray – who grew up in Maine and moved to North Conway in 2014 after practicing law in Providence for a decade – is to create a festival that is akin to the “Oktoberfest for the Outdoors.” This year or next, he hopes to publicize a new hire by a local company on stage at the event.

Since he created his own practice in 2019, Ray said he’s had plenty of conversations with people about pivoting to a new career, taking what he calls the “Leap of Faith” to make a move that prioritizes an outdoor lifestyle.

“Everyone knows there’s a trail map to get to the top of the mountain, but there’s no map to find a career in outdoor industry,” said Ray, “So we’re trying to pull back the curtain and reveal how it can happen. A lot of people are starting to come together to find a little bit of a different way of life, but a high quality of life.”