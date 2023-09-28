Man dies in two-vehicle crash on I-93 in Reading

A 41-year-old man died early Thursday morning after he was rear ended by a box truck in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 93, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Around 1:02 a.m., Massachusetts State Police responded to reports of the crash near Commerce Way ramp on Interstate 93, David Procopio, a State Police spokesperson, said.

Michael Murphy, of Tewksbury, was stopped in the right lane in a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado when he was rear-ended by a 2022 International MV607 box truck driven by a 51-year-old man from Wilder, Vermont, the statement said.