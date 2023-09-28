Man dies in two-vehicle crash on I-93 in Reading

A 41-year-old man died early Thursday morning after he was rear ended by a box truck in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 93, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Around 1:02 a.m., Massachusetts State Police responded to reports of the crash near Commerce Way ramp on Interstate 93, David Procopio, a State Police spokesperson, said.
Michael Murphy, of Tewksbury, was stopped in the right lane in a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado when he was rear-ended by a 2022 International MV607 box truck driven by a 51-year-old man from Wilder, Vermont, the statement said.
The box truck pushed the Silverado into the adjacent acceleration lane for the ramp, officials said.
Murphy was pronounced dead on scene and the other driver was not injured, police said.
It is unclear why Murphy’s vehicle was stopped, police said
The two right lanes were closed for three hours after the accident, police said.
An investigation is ongoing, the statement said.
