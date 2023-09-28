T chief calls Green Line extension slowdown ‘unacceptable’

“I ride that Green Line extension every day, as well. I talk to the riders. I fully understand their frustration,” Eng said at a MBTA board of directors meeting Thursday. “These types of occurrences are unacceptable, and that’s why we’re working very hard in terms of capital delivery and working through these issues earlier. What we are doing now though is we are going to make sure we address those recent speed restrictions promptly, timely and focus on safety.”

MBTA general manager Phillip Eng said he’s focusing on fixing the problems on the Green Line extension that are forcing trains to travel at just three miles per hour along the transit agency’s newest piece of subway.

MBTA general manager Phillip Eng, who took over in April. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

The Green Line extension branches to Union Square and Medford/Tufts, which opened in March 2022 and last December, respectively, are in such bad condition that the agency is now forcing trains to travel at a walking pace over sections that add up to more than one mile long, making rides unbearably slow less than a year after the full project opened.

The MBTA has said the rails are now too close together in many areas, making full speed train travel too dangerous. The T said the Green Line extension tracks were built “narrow,” but have narrowed further to an unsafe degree since the project opened last year.

The agency has not explained why the project was built with narrow tracks or why such serious problems are happening so soon after it opened, or who is responsible.

On Wednesday, Maria Hardiman, spokesperson for the MBTA’s state safety oversight agency, the Department of Public Utilities, said the DPU is investigating the Green Line extension defects that are causing the slow downs.

The project was certified as complying with relevant safety standards before it opened by the MBTA, the DPU, and the Federal Transit Administration, Hardiman said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Officials cut a ribbon at the opening of the Medford/Tufts branch of the Green Line extension. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff













