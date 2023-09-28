Providence’s Amica Mutual Pavillion will get roof, floor, and seating improvements

The Rhode Island Convention Center and the Amica Mutual Pavilion are undergoing a series of improvements that will soon greet the public, including a new roof; additional, adjustable seating; and a new sub floor that will prevent condensation and act as a better barrier between the hockey ice and basketball courts that are switched in and out.

PROVIDENCE — More seating. Stronger Wifi. Better signage to help visitors get around.

Governor Dan McKee announced the changes on Thursday during a press conference outside of the pavilion complex.

“We want to make sure this building can do everything it can to create a good economy and make the entertainment really high-level,” McKee told reporters, adding that the facility was also updated with new state-of-the-art equipment and technology to better attract top entertainers, and support video streaming live events.

The roof of the AMP was among the facility’s most notable upgrades. Last February, it was the topic of national conversation when it leaked and caused a 15-minute delay during a men’s college basketball game, between Providence College and Xavier University.

“This is not what we want people to see on a national level,” McKee said. “We want people to see Rhode Island is taking care of its facility, and we want to make sure we’re putting our best foot forward.”

Larry Lepore, general manager of the AMP and Convention Center said “it was the first project we took on,” after the “embarrassment” of the incident being seen on national TV.

The roof is about 90 percent complete, Lepore said, and hasn’t been replaced in the building’s 50-year history.

The venue was also updated with more than 400 adjustable seats for sports contests and music events. Officials told NBC10 that there is a “variable rise seating system,” which can adjust the height and position of rows of seats to better accommodate fans. A switch can toggle back and forth between set-ups, the outlet reported.

“I really like the idea that the capacity is increasing,” McKee said at the press conference, adding that the AMP just saw one of its more successful years in the last three decades

McKee said the venue’s improvements could help businesses, hotels, and restaurants in Providence.

“[AMP] is such an asset to this state in terms of tourism and in terms of destination-type activity, so investing here is going to create first-class activity level, whether it’s in music, convention, or sports activities,” he said.

The state spent just under $20 million on the capital projects. About $9 million came from the Rhode Island Capital Plan Fund, and another $10 million came through the State Fiscal Recovery Fund, McKee said.

The AMP will show off its new improvements for the first time this Saturday for Late Night Madness, part of Providence College’s homecoming weekend, which will feature a performance by OneRepublic.

The Convention Center and arena also plans to host activities related to the Army vs. Navy game, which is coming to New England in December. The arena also has a new club area that premium ticket holders can go to that’s not as crowded as the concourse.

McKee said he considers the investment efforts a boon for the state, similar to improvements at the State House.

“This is just another example of those investments we’re making around the state of Rhode Island that’s going to help maintain the momentum we have economically, keep unemployment low, and maintain cash flow,” McKee said.

Renovations at the AMP are nearly done, McKee said, and construction at the Convention Center, such as the renovation of the fifth-level bathroom, will continue this fall.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her @brittbowker and also on Instagram @brittbowker.