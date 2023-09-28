US Coast Guard tall ship Eagle docks in Boston for three-day visit

The Eagle’s Facebook page said Thursday afternoon, “We are excited to be here and welcome you and your families to visit this weekend at Pier 1.”

The cutter, also known as “America’s Tall Ship,” opened Thursday for free public tours, which will continue Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Military members and first responders can begin a tour starting at 9 a.m., the Coast Guard said in a statement.

The historic US Coast Guard tall ship the Eagle sailed into Boston Harbor Thursday for a three-day visit docked next to the USS Constitution in the Charlestown Navy Yard .

A guardsman climbed the rigging of the Eagle, America's tall ship that is visiting Boston through Saturday. The ship has 6 miles of rigging, according to the Coast Guard. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Coast Guard Captain Jessica Rozzi-Ochs made history last year when she became the first woman to take command of the nation’s official tall ship. She leads a crew of 55, according to the Coast Guard.

The steel-hulled ship spans 295 feet, making it the largest tall ship to fly the American flag and the only active square-rigger in US government service, the statement said.

The Eagle was built in 1936 by the Blohm and Voss Shipyard in Hamburg, Germany. The three-masted barque has more than 22,300 square feet of sail and 6 miles of rigging, according to the Coast Guard.

The ship was originally commissioned by the German navy as the Horst Wessel and eventually became a war reparation for the US after World War II.

Since 1946, the Eagle has been based at the Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn. When not visiting domestic ports, the ship is used as a training vessel for future Coast Guard officers to gain leadership and professional development experience, the statement said.

The Eagle was reflected in the glasses of Vietnam veteran Deryl Bauman, who is visiting Boston from Nashville, Tenn. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

















Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.