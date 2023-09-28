Methuen man rescued in White Mountains after falling on loose rock, officials say

While coming down from the Mt. Washington summit, the statement said, Harvey stepped on an “unstable rock” that came loose and caused him to fall, causing non-life threatening injuries.

Michael Harvey was hiking alone with his pooch on the Tuckerman Ravine Trail in Sargent’s Purchase around 2:30 p.m. when he took a fall, NH Fish and Game said in a statement.

A 64-year-old Methuen man was rescued from the White Mountains in New Hampshire on Wednesday after taking a spill when he stepped on a loose rock, according to authorities.

A fellow hiker came upon the downed Harvey and called 911, per the statement.

Advertisement

“A coordinated response began from the Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC) and Conservation Officers,” the statement said. “An AMC rescuer was able to respond from the Hermit Lake Hut and administer medical aid to Harvey.”

Conservation officers, the statement said, reached Harvey via the Sherburne Ski Trail and hiking up to his location.

“Conservation Officers then assisted Harvey back to the ATV with the aid of crutches and assistance of rescuers on the scene,” the statement said. “Harvey was then driven down to the Pinkham Notch AMC Visitor Center parking lot.”

He didn’t need an ambulance.

“Once at the bottom, an additional assessment was done and it was determined Harvey did not need medical transport from Pinkham Notch,” the statement said. “Harvey planned to transport himself to the hospital.”

Officials didn’t specify the breed or name of Harvey’s dog, nor did they say whether the animal had sustained any injuries.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.