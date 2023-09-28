Florida auto shop owner and angry customer shot each other to death, police say

LARGO, Fla. (AP) — A shooting at a Florida auto shop that killed two men was triggered by a former customer’s dissatisfaction with work done on his car two years ago, police said Thursday.

The Largo Police Department said Eugene Frank Becker, 78, arrived at Stout’s Automotive in a rental car Wednesday and sought out business owner Jodie Stout, 52. Investigators say Becker pulled out a handgun and shot Stout, who returned fire with his own gun, striking Becker multiple times.

Both men later died at a hospital. The shooting brought dozens of police officers to the scene.