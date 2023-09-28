GOP debate fact-check: What Haley, Ramaswamy, and others said.

Here is a fact-check of some of their statements.

In the process of promoting their own records and attacking each other and the president, the candidates made claims about policy and politics, employing facts that were occasionally true, sometimes misleading and occasionally downright false.

At the second Republican primary debate, held Wednesday at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, the seven invited candidates engaged with — and repeatedly talked over — one another, criticizing President Joe Biden for his policies and former President Donald Trump for not showing up.

“Ron DeSantis is against fracking. He is against drilling.”

— Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina

Advertisement

This requires context.

While Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida has recently said he supports offshore drilling and fracking in the country, he spoke out against it in Florida previously.

It’s true, as DeSantis noted, that Florida voters passed a constitutional amendment banning offshore oil and gas drilling in state waters in 2018 — the same election in which he was elected governor. Before the amendment passed, DeSantis had campaigned against fracking in Florida, calling it a “danger to our state that is not acceptable.”

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Once governor, he issued an executive order directing the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to take “necessary actions to adamantly oppose all offshore oil and gas activities off every coast in Florida and hydraulic fracturing in Florida.”

“As the U.N. ambassador, you literally spent $50,000 on curtains.”

— Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina

This is false.

Shortly before Nikki Haley became ambassador to the United Nations, the State Department leased a new official ambassador’s residence in Manhattan, and allocated $52,701 for the installation of customized window curtains in the high-rise apartment. But those decisions were made by the State Department during the Obama administration and not by Haley.

“They’ve sent money to pay bureaucrats’ pensions and salaries and funding small businesses halfway around the world.”

Advertisement

— Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida

This requires context.

The United States has sent more than $26 billion in economic aid to Ukraine since early 2022, much of it for what is known as “direct budget support.” Ukraine’s government uses that money to fund basic operations like schools, hospitals and firefighting. It also goes to prop up the country’s economy, which contracted by about 30% last year after Russia’s invasion.

In addition, the U.S. Agency for International Development is providing aid to small Ukrainian businesses to keep them afloat. The overall goal is to prevent an economic and social collapse that could quickly lead to military defeat. Ukraine cannot survive on its own without economic aid.

“We achieved energy independence. We became a net exporter of energy for the first time in 75 years. But on Day 1, Joe Biden declared war on energy.”

— Former Vice President Mike Pence

This is misleading.

“Energy independence” is a political phrase: It does not mean that the United States doesn’t import oil — that hasn’t been true in nearly a century. But some people — particularly politicians — use the term to mean that the United States exports more energy than it imports. It is accurate that the milestone was hit in 2019 under the Trump administration, though most energy experts credit the fracking boom of the past decade and not any specific Trump-era policies.

Biden has enacted multiple policies and regulations to phase out the fossil fuels that are chiefly responsible for climate change. During his State of the Union address this year, though, the president said, “We’re still going to need oil and gas for a while.”

Advertisement

Under Biden, U.S. output is still set to hit annual production records in 2023 and 2024. The Energy Information Administration estimates that, this year, domestic oil production will surpass its record high, set under the Trump administration, and continue to climb into 2024. Natural gas production, which reached a record high in 2021, is also expected to continue to grow this year. The statement also ignores the extensive investments the Biden administration has made in renewable energy.

“We’re ranked No. 1 in the nation in education by U.S. News & World Report.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida

This is true.

U.S. News & World Report ranks Florida as the top state for education overall. On higher education, the state is ranked No. 1, with the publication citing the relatively affordable tuition and fees at Florida public universities and colleges. For pre-K-12 education, the publication ranks Florida 14th among states.

“Congress has only delivered a budget on time four times in 40 years.”

— Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina

This is true.

Congress has approved all of its required appropriations bills on time only four times in the past 46 years, according to the Pew Research Center. The last time was 1997.

“We are using taxpayer money to pay people more to stay at home than to go to work. That is wrong.”

Advertisement

— Vivek Ramaswamy

This is misleading.

Americans between the ages of 25 and 54 — so-called prime-age workers — have higher labor-force participation in recent months than at any other point in the past two decades. Enhanced federal unemployment benefits, which lawmakers passed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, have long since expired.

“We have to acknowledge the fact that 67% of our eighth graders are not proficient in reading or math. Over 80% of our eighth graders aren’t proficient in history or civics. And recently they came out and said our 12- and 13-year-olds are scoring at the lowest levels they’ve been scoring in reading and math in decades.”

— Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina

This is true.

Haley is summarizing recent results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, a set of federal exams that are widely used for research purposes and are considered very reliable. The achievement declines are often attributed solely to pandemic school closures, but many of the trend lines predate COVID-19.

“$6 billion they traded for five people. They just now set a price on anyone’s head who’s a tourist from America, who’s a student from America, for kidnapping.”

— Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota

This requires context.

The Biden administration recently reached a deal with Iran for the release of five American citizens who had been held in Evin Prison in Tehran, some for years. In exchange, the administration agreed to move $6 billion in Iran’s own oil revenues that were sitting, unusable, in South Korean banks.

Advertisement

But the administration said there would be strict limits on Iran’s use of the funds so the country may use the money only to address humanitarian needs. U.S. officials acknowledge that the deal could encourage other regimes to detain Americans, but say they have also issued new warnings for Americans not to travel to dangerous countries.

“When you have the president of the United States sleeping with a member of the teachers’ union, there is no chance that you can take the stranglehold away from the teachers’ union.”

— Chris Christie, former governor of New Jersey

This requires context.

Christie was most likely referring to Jill Biden, the president’s wife, who is a community college professor and a member of the National Education Association, the nation’s largest teachers’ union. Christie had just criticized Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers, another major union.

“First of all, that’s a hoax that was perpetrated by Kamala Harris. Second of all, that was written by descendants of slaves.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida

This is misleading.

DeSantis disputed a moderator’s question about his state’s new African American History standards, for which he drew opposition. The standards stated, “Slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”

That quotation is drawn directly from the standards; it was not a false statement from the vice president. The task force that drafted these standards did include Black members. However, some Black history experts in Florida who had long been involved in crafting school curriculum have spoken out against the standards, saying they were sidelined from the process of drafting them in favor of political appointees.

“Transgenderism, especially in kids, is a mental health disorder.”

— Vivek Ramaswamy

This is false.

Being transgender is not a mental health disorder. Many transgender people experience gender dysphoria, or psychological distress as a result of the incongruence between their sex and their gender identity. Gender dysphoria is a diagnosis in the psychiatric Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders and can be given to children, adolescents or adults.

“We have had more fentanyl that have killed Americans than the Iraq, Vietnam and Afghanistan wars combined.”

— Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina

This is true.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that about 150,000 people have died of drug overdoses involving fentanyl. The American death toll from the wars in Iraq, Afghanistan and Vietnam is 65,114.

“The challenge that we see today under the Biden administration is that the cost for day care has gone over $15,000 per child. And the Build Back Broker plan — he called it the Build Back Better plan — it was going up to $29,000.”

— Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina

This is misleading.

Biden’s proposal, which was part of his Build Back Better plan but did not ultimately become law, would have lowered child care costs for most families, not raised them. The proposal called for capping child care payments at 7% of a family’s income for all but the wealthiest households.

While there is a national shortage of quality, affordable child care slots, the cost varies widely depending on location and the age of the child. The median price of $15,000 annually reflects center-based care for an infant in a large city, according to the Labor Department, while the median price for a toddler in a more rural area is closer to $7,000 annually.

“I negotiated the Remain in Mexico policy with the Mexican government. We used economic power to bring the Mexican government to the table.”

— Former Vice President Mike Pence

This is exaggerated.

The negotiations between the United States and Mexico to allow asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico while their claims were processed were largely negotiated by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Kirstjen Nielsen, the secretary of homeland security; and her top deputy in secret meetings with top Mexican officials in Houston, Mexico City and elsewhere.

“Joe Biden hides in his basement.”

— Chris Christie, former governor of New Jersey

This is false.

Republicans repeatedly use this phrase as a way of suggesting that Biden is afraid of being in public. It is a snarky reference to some campaigning that he did from his Delaware home during the first months of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. In fact, Biden travels frequently around the country and around the world. This year, he has traveled to Ukraine, Poland, Mexico, Germany, Canada, Ireland, Britain, Japan, Lithuania, Finland, India and Vietnam.

“Joe Biden’s Green New Deal agenda is good for Beijing and bad for Detroit. We ought to repeal the Green New Deal.”

— Former Vice President Mike Pence

This is misleading.

The Green New Deal is a congressional resolution that lays out an ambitious plan to fight both climate change and economic inequality. It has never passed the House or Senate, much less been signed into law.

The measure Biden did sign, the Inflation Reduction Act, is very different in that it provides about $370 billion over 10 years in tax rebates and other incentives for wind, solar, electric battery manufacturing and other clean energy. Much of those renewable energy resources do depend still on critical minerals that are overwhelmingly controlled by China.

But the IRA also includes stringent made-in-America requirements and other measures specifically designed to eliminate reliance on China for things like electric batteries. It won’t happen overnight, but industry leaders say they believe the law is bringing industries and supply chains back to the United States and its trading partners.

“Wages are not keeping up with inflation.”

— Former Vice President Mike Pence

This is misleading.

For much of Biden’s time in office, worker pay did not keep up with rising prices. But in recent months, wage gains have outpaced inflation.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.