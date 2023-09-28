Hawaii Army base under lockdown after man flees with handgun; no shots fired

HONOLULU (AP) — An Army base in Hawaii went into lockdown Thursday because of reports that a man with a handgun fled after getting into a scuffle while trying to talk to soldiers.

No shots were fired, said Michael Donnelly, a spokesperson for U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii.

People at Schofield Barracks were told to shelter in place but the gates were open, Donnelly said. Neighboring Wheeler Army Airfield was also under lockdown.