Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony will be live for the first time this year, with Elton John and Brandi Carlile performing

NEW YORK (AP) — Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton, St. Vincent, and New Edition will perform at this fall’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which will be broadcast live for the first time.

The ceremony will be live on Disney+ on Nov. 3 and streamable afterward. ABC will air a special featuring performance highlights and standout moments on Jan. 1.

“The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony has been the home to some of the most memorable moments in music history and celebrates the immeasurable impact these artists have had on the industry and culture,” said Rob Mills, an executive vice president for Walt Disney Television, in a statement. “We are so excited to offer audiences a front-row seat."