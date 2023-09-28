Scorecard: Grading the debate performance of the Republican candidates

As with the first Republican presidential debate last month, the absence of Donald Trump, the dominant front-runner, made it seem like a junior varsity debate. Maybe the market spoke before the debate even started, with advertising rates for air time plummeting .

Seven Republican candidates met on stage at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum in Simi Valley, Calif., Wednesday night. But the real accomplishment wasn’t what any of these candidates said or did, it was simply that they qualified. Several Republican candidates did not. For many candidates on stage, the goal of the evening was to do just enough to qualify for the next debate in early November.

Yet even with these lower stakes, there was still drama. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis badly needed a big night to reassert himself. Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley hoped to build on the momentum from the first debate and avoid any arrows. Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy had to expect he would be used as a foil once again by other candidates.

With that as the background, we come to the grades. As a reminder, they are based on two factors: First, the individual performance of the candidates. Second, whether the candidates did what they needed to do given the state of their campaigns. For example, did Mike Pence do anything to convince donors to help keep his campaign going? Did Chris Christie carve out a singular lane as the anti-Trump Republican candidate?





Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

Grade: C-

DeSantis didn’t stop the bleeding during this debate. And while he was marginally better than in the first debate, he also was often forgotten for long stretches. He barely spoke for the first 40 minutes.

DeSantis was given a lot of time to speak in the second half, and he did eventually find some rhythm -- but by then Nikki Haley was busting in.

When Haley went after DeSantis on fracking and energy, she was not only correct in the substance of her attack, but DeSantis’s response was uncharacteristically weak. With the next fundraising deadline ahead, that might nudge donors who DeSantis needs over to Haley.





Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley

Grade: B+

This debate was too much of a mess to declare anyone a winner, but Haley did the best of the bunch.

She showed command of the issues, whether it was Ukraine, China, or health care. She also went on offense a lot, including a memorable exchange with DeSantis that showed tenacity.

Was her performance commanding? No. But in the context of the campaign, she has continued to build momentum since the first debate and might be climbing to second place.





US Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina

Grade: D

Scott was the most disappointing candidate in our grades during the first debate, and he was again in the second. Fox moderators gave him all the time in the world to do or say anything he wanted, especially at the very beginning.

Given the opportunity, he showed he isn’t very good at this. Besides one moment in which he spoke about racism and families – lines he has honed for years – Scott didn’t offer much. He couldn’t throw a punch, no matter how hard he tried.

Scott will remain in this race because one of the world’s richest men, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, has reserved millions in ads for him in early primary states. But money can’t buy Scott political talent – or votes.

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum

Grade: C-

Burgum qualified for this debate at nearly the last minute, and it looked like Fox moderators acknowledged that by giving him the least amount of time. Whether viewers sympathized with his pleas for more time or found him annoying, the reality was that he was a non-factor.

Burgum does deserve some credit, however. He performed well when given a chance. But he needed to assert himself and gain a few more percentage points in polls. There is no way that happened at this debate.

From left, Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, Senator from South Carolina Tim Scott, and former Vice President Mike Pence. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Former vice president Mike Pence

Grade: F

This could be the last debate of Pence’s long political career. Yet, he didn’t throw any Hail Mary passes and kept with his same old lines.

Pence has a money problem. He hasn’t qualified yet for the third debate because of donor thresholds. In a matter of weeks, we will have a better picture of his campaign warchest. The situation might be bleak.

Tonight, he did nothing to convince people to open their wallets for him.





Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie

Grade: B

Christie had the debate he hoped to have, but he also didn’t set the place on fire, something he will eventually need to do if he wants to seriously compete for the White House.

No other candidate looked more comfortable on the stage or practiced in his lines, like the one where he suggested Trump’s new nickname would be Donald Duck, for “ducking” debates. Time and again he used questions to attack Trump, something others only did in passing.

In the context of the campaign, Christie now completely owns the anti-Trump lane, while also not conceding any conservative principles to others.





Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy of Ohio

Grade: C-

Ramaswamy was once the interesting new guy. Now it’s an old shtick. Poll numbers of late tell the story: His moment is over. His opponents see him as the easiest person to attack as a foil, and many did.

On style, he is still the best performer on the stage. He was able to grab a lot of time. He was also glib and full of contradictions. For example, he claims he wants young people to vote, but he also advocates for changing the voting age to 25. In the context of the campaign, this debate might serve as the beginning of the end.





Former president Donald Trump

Grade: A

This was a poorly run debate by Fox Business. As a result, there was a cluster of voices and chaos, and no clarity as to who leaves this stage to rival Trump.

The attacks on Trump weren’t body blows that seriously undermined him, but rather complaints that he needed to show up. But given how this debate went, why bother?

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.