In Washington, waiting for governing

The senators, cloistered behind the heavy wooden doors of the Republican whip’s office, were desperately trying to find a compromise that would keep the the government from shutting down Sunday. They considered trying to shove border security provisions into a temporary spending bill, in a likely futile attempt to draw enough far-right House members to support continued funding of government operations.

“Don’t know exactly where it’s going to land,” the GOP whip, John Thune of South Dakota, told reporters awaiting word.

“Y’all waiting for the baby to be delivered here?” asked Senator Jim Lankford of Oklahoma of the assembled media as he hustled inside.

Call it Waiting for Government — a contemporary update on the Samuel Beckett play from which the opening of this story was drawn. As the nation hurtled toward a shutdown this weekend that will close key federal institutions and deprive hundreds of thousands of people of their paychecks, Congress on Thursday found itself stuck waiting, or distracted, with a viable deal to fund the government as elusive as Godot himself.

A handful of House Republicans has abjectly refused to agree to any temporary funding deal, demanding instead deep cuts to government programs and other measures that have little chance of becoming law. And because their party’s majority is so narrow and its leadership is resisting negotiating with Democrats, these few members have the power to grind the government to a halt.

“I want to keep trying,” announced Senator John Cornyn of Texas later, as his colleagues continued with their struggle.

On the House side there was no evident progress. All week, members had been holding late night votes on amendments to doomed bills. By Thursday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and his lieutenants were still desperately searching for any funding extension they could pass without Democrats bailing them out — as the latter would immediately cause the right flank to come for McCarthy’s job.

“They are trying to do the near-impossible when you think about it, and that is appease people who may be — is unappeasable a word?” said Representative Steve Womack of Arkansas, a Republican, neatly summing up the bleak prospects of the day.

“The problem is, there are about 10 on my side that won’t vote for any” temporary funding bill, said Representative Michael McCaul, Republican of Texas. “And without getting Democrats to vote for it, I don’t see a path.”

That left the halls of the House quiet for much of the day, with the marquee event not frenzied funding negotiations, but instead the first hearing of an impeachment inquiry into President Biden by the House Oversight Committee. The panel is reviewing the overseas business dealings of Biden’s son Hunter, and whether the president improperly benefited from them.

There, Democrats focused on what seemed to be missing: “Where’s Rudy?” asked Representative Stephen Lynch of South Boston, referring to former president Donald Trump’s former lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who once was part of an effort to find dirt on the younger Biden and, therefore, would be — in theory — an ideal witness.

Also missing was evidence, according to the Republican leadership’s hand-selected witnesses.

“I do not believe the current evidence would support articles of impeachment,” said Jonathan Turley, a law professor at George Washington University, although he said the inquiry was warranted. Meanwhile, Democrats on the committee displayed a timer counting down until the government shuts down.

“What a day we are having here, isn’t it,” said Representative Jared Moskowitz of Florida, a Democrat, when it was his turn to speak. “Listen, as a former director of emergency management, I know a disaster when I see one.”

Meanwhile, like a drumbeat, the White House sent out the same emailed statement every 30 minutes, with a bland subject line about “Developments in House Oversight Hearing.”

“There are 60 hours and 55 minutes until the government shuts down because of extreme House Republicans’ chaos and inability to govern,” read the one sent at 11:05 a.m. “The consequences for the American people will be very damaging — from lost jobs, to troops working without pay, to jeopardizing important efforts to fight fentanyl, provide food assistance, and more. Nothing can distract from that.”

Some Republicans admitted they themselves were not paying any attention to the impeachment hearing.

“That was on my TV, but I was in meetings and on calls all day” about the possible shutdown, said Representative Mike Garcia of California. “That’s what we should all be focused on right now, in my opinion.”

Not all hope was lost. Some discussions among moderate Republicans and Democrats about a way to circumvent McCarthy to avoid a shutdown remained alive. As Representative Abigail Spanberger, a moderate Democrat from Virginia, was talking about her cautious optimism, Representative George Santos, a Republican from New York who is facing fraud and money laundering charges, walked by wearing one of the pins she had handed out — and was herself wearing — declaring opposition to shutdowns.

”Well, they probably won’t allow him to wear that in prison, so I’m glad he’s wearing it now,” Spanberger quipped.

Speaking of indictments, back on the Senate side, Senator Robert Menendez of New Jersey, the Democrat who pled not guilty Wednesday to allegedly accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to do favors for New Jersey businessmen and Egyptian officials, returned to face his colleagues on Thursday. His presence had Democrats in a dark mood.

At a caucus lunch of salmon piccata, Moroccan chicken stew, and red Jell-O, Menendez “vigorously” defended himself and said he would ignore the calls from some 30 colleagues that he resign, according to Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a Democrat.

Senators listened quietly as Menendez stated his case and asked no questions.

“It was tough to be in there,” said Senator Raphael Warnock, a Georgia Democrat who is among those who have said Menendez should resign. “Regardless of what we think, at the center of this is a real human being and family and loved ones. And so my prayers go out for him, for his family, for our country.”

Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania skipped the lunch, saying he did not need to hear from Menendez at all.

“I don’t need to hear his explanation on, you know, where the gold bars in his mattress came from,” Fetterman said. He has been at the center of a much smaller firestorm lately, as Democrats and Republicans worked to pass a new official dress code that will prevent him from wearing his trademark shorts and hoodie on the Senate floor.

Fetterman poked fun at the “level of urgency” the Senate has shown about the dress code while a member stands accused of taking enormous bribes.

"I think there's more issues," Fetterman said. "And, by the way, the government's shutting down!"

















