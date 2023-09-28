The Bloom is off my Red Sox rose

I was introduced to the Red Sox by listening to radio broadcasts with my grandfather, Alexander Gerschenkron, a double refugee (from the Bolsheviks in Odesa and then the fascists in Vienna) and, later, a Harvard economic historian. His favored means of American assimilation was the national pastime. He was a great devotee of the seventh inning stretch, when all spectators rise to their feet as one, which he regarded as a uniquely American expression of democracy. Listening in his study, we joined the standing crowd, taking a moment away from his tutorials on matters baseballic, such as the correct pronunciation of Yastrzemski .

For baseball followers, cool fall always brings a melancholy that is as much a part of the game’s old rhythms as April’s arrival of the fresh season, fresh hopes. But this year for me, a third-generation fan of the Red Sox, ennui came early. After 50 years, my attention began to drift. By summer, my wife had noticed and wondered about it, and since there had been no intent, just a gradual slippage, I began to think about why.

Former Red Sox stars Ted Williams, left, and Carl Yastrzemski in Cooperstown, N.Y, on the day of Yastrzemski's Hall of Fame induction, July 24, 1989.

“Baseballic” was a neologism invented by the Hall of Fame Red Sox left fielder Ted Williams, whom my grandfather revered for the academic intelligence, research, and rigor he brought to hitting. While he enjoyed that Williams had written a scholarly text entitled “The Science of Hitting,” his preference was for Williams’s autobiography, “My Turn at Bat,” in which Williams reveals a soul as dark and complex as any Russian protagonist imagined by Tolstoy and Chekhov.

During my grandfather’s years as a fan, the team never won the World Series, and his explanation was that going back well before Williams, the team overemphasized strong hitting while overlooking the quieter virtues of defense, baserunning, pitching, and morale.

I lived with my mother and sister in a small New Haven apartment, where I kept a transistor radio under my pillow. For me, the voices of the broadcasters and the players whose feats they described were the men in my house. If my father was gone, my baseball team was always there for me, filled with the finest practitioners of the game I myself played every day — baseball men with musical names like Luis Tiant and Rogelio Moret. From afar, I could love and admire them with the only risk being a lost game. There was even familiar comfort in the team’s propensity for failure.

Luis Tiant fouled off a pitch during Game 1 of the 1975 World Series against the Cincinnati Reds.

They lost for most of my life — until they won. At times the team irritated me beyond belief. That’s part of the contract; the price of loyalty is a range of results and a range of feelings. The Red Sox history of dramatic defeats was troubling, for sure, but the narrative of a team that invented increasingly creative ways to lose made them distinctive. In a world teeming with stories, these benighted chapters remain memorable: the thorned quatrain of World Series Game 7 near misses of 1946, 1967, 1975, and 1986; the spirit-sapping elimination game thuds of 1948 and 1978; and the 2003 ALCS belittling by, who else, the Yankees. The Red Sox were so human, and also a wonderful, absurdist story — even in 2004, when the self-described “bunch of earth pigs” prevailed at last.

To me, the Red Sox were compelling, always, until the arrival of Chaim Bloom, hired in 2019 as our team’s general manager. Bloom had previously been a much-esteemed executive with the Tampa Bay Rays, a small-market, low-budget team that consistently held its own against the Yankees and other well-resourced franchises, like the Red Sox.

Bloom and the Rays seemed possessed of an uncanny ability to locate winning players previously undervalued by other teams. In particular, the Rays solved the enigmas of predicting the future success of young pitchers. This successful extracting of baseball diamonds from seams of coal made the Rays the true “Moneyball” exponents.

Michael Lewis’s 2003 book about the Oakland A’s had celebrated Ivy League executives who used computers and game theory to analyze statistical data for deeper baseball truths. One effect of this strategic baseball revolution was to make the actual players seem somewhat fungible and, with publicly available banks of information (along with sophisticated algorithms to sort the data for predictive tendencies), to convert many fans into armchair general managers, analyzing along with the organization, scrutinizing its roster, its financial outlay.

A profession that comes in for much derision in “Moneyball” is scouting, the work of those weary unshaven travelers who search for youthful promise, reliant on their eyes, experience, and intuition rather than keystrokes. “Moneyball” is seductive entertainment, but I prefer it in grounded combination with a book like David Edgerton’s economic history “The Shock of the Old,” which notices the human impulse to exaggerate the importance of sophisticated innovation while looking past the more mundane technologies that have the most durable effect on systems.

Hiring a wise Yale man like Bloom, it was thought, would bring unprecedented success to Boston, by pairing Moneyball-like insight with the robust financial resources of a big-market team. The people who run baseball’s 30 teams are charged with the toilsome challenge of looking at what everybody sees and finding clarity in the blur. Could Bloom really identify stars where 29 other general managers saw underlings?

Chaim Bloom, shown here in 2022.

For me, the rose was off the Bloom when, shortly after his arrival, he traded Mookie Betts to the Dodgers. Betts had developed from a diminutive minor league second baseman into the best all-around Red Sox player of my lifetime, shimmering with power and speed and arm strength, providing magnificent coverage of Fenway Park’s expansive right field meadows, and emanating charisma.

Betts played with a joy that lifted other players — and us fans — especially after victories when he and his center and left field mates celebrated as a trio in the outfield by performing witty dances they’d choreographed for the jubilant moment. In high school Betts had been an undersized, underweight shortstop, but Danny Watkins, the scout who advocated for drafting Betts, saw subtler features: He played with fluidity and ease, lacked bulk but had tensile strength. When the team traded him, I became a lamenting bore, couldn’t get past it.

Rumors were that Betts had wanted too much money and preferred to play elsewhere. I understood about ownership’s reluctance to violate the luxury tax threshold, but the Red Sox are baseball’s third most valuable franchise, and perhaps the penalties would have been more tolerable than the image of a wealthy enterprise representing an entire American region claiming the inability to afford a generational talent. When yours are the highest ticket prices in baseball, possibly it’s in your enlightened self-interest to retain the team’s best-loved, most gifted player. The current payroll ranks 13th in the majors.

Mookie Betts after being driven home in Game 1 of the World Series at Fenway Park on Oct. 23, 2018.

As for Betts, he would later state he’d always wanted to remain in Boston. The unknowability of what really happened gestures to a recurrent problem with following the contemporary game. Fans now have a surfeit of data, but there is only the illusion of omniscience, because we are still without the crucial interpersonal context. We didn’t know what was ownership mandate and what was Bloom. The effect of these mysteries for a fan was that it became too much about management.

Over time, explicit to fans was that under Bloom, the three players the Red Sox received in exchange for Betts were a mediocre triptych, favorite players continued to be deaccessioned, and their replacements were neither as able nor as endearing. For out on the actual diamond, the team was mostly dull as coal rocks. We had no more dancing and now a third last-place finish in four years. There were strong hitters, but the defense was porous, the baserunning abysmal, and the pitching quality separated by a broad watery bay from the Tampa standard.

Rafael Devers celebrated in the dugout after a home run against the Yankees on Sept. 14.

The player to whom the Red Sox eventually did award Betts-level payment was a cherubic third baseman, Rafael Devers — a hitting marvel and a fuddled colander at the hot corner. It was the old Red Sox redux.

The talk was that these were pyrrhic defeats and that Bloom was a farsighted baseball MBA, reconstituting the organization — player evaluation, minor league development — with a modern tech-infused sensibility. We were to take it on faith that there was a plan in place for a new, new team. The implication was that we’d soon forget all about Mookie Betts, because Bloom, who possessed all the information, could foresee success beyond our fanly imagination.

But that’s the problem with tech-forward baseball: Because its business is locating undetected inefficiencies in the system, it always purports to know better than what the rest of us can plainly see. If the results are bad, the decisions were good! You only hope that being patronized is worth the annoyance.

I was far from the only fan who felt this way. The Bloom era has been notable in New England for an existential baseball-fan crisis. I could tell because one venue for my following of the team has been the musings of thoughtful, committed Red Sox fans on the Sons Of Sam Horn (SoSH) message board, where I have been a longtime lurker, never commentator. The spirited back and forth, the wit, brio, and contumely all speak to people who have an abiding engagement with baseball.

During the Bloom years, my sense of SoSH was that it was divided between emotional followers, like me, and data-driven stat mavens. These latter cooler heads liked Bloom better than did we headstrong types. For sure, I enjoyed the intensity of the deeper-level numerical students of the game, they so confident in their parsings of baseball patterns of cause and effect. But as the losses under Bloom continued to accrue, there were regular outbursts from my fellow baseball reactionaries about Bloom’s timid ways at the trade deadline, the inept middle infield construction, and the inadequate regiment of starting pitchers. It was fascinating to see these overwrought (but extremely accurate!) voices dismissed with churlish rebuke because they were “nonserious” and SoSH was “better than that.” Couldn’t we understand that it was a dichotomy: Go for it now or build for the future and absorb a little losing? We’d just have to delay our gratification.

Much more gripping than the tedious Red Sox this year were these crashing, thunderous SoSH debates featuring observations like this one: “The response to a non-falsifiable argument . . . is not to create a massively narrower than reality hypothetical in service of pretending to unearned rhetorical and logical certainty.” That might play well among sophists, but baseballicly speaking, it’s a seventh inning stretch.

Bloom was fired Sept. 14. Soon the Red Sox will hire his replacement. Then the serial Russian novel that is the Red Sox will be hers or his to cast with characters. Me? I’m hoping the person who gets the job is a humanist.

Nicholas Dawidoff’s most recent book, “The Other Side of Prospect,” won the American Bar Association’s and The American Society of Journalists and Authors book prizes. His first book was “The Catcher Was A Spy,” a biography of Moe Berg.