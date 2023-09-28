Chronic underfunding threatens foundation of Mass. public housing

Over many years, the state has amassed an $8.5 billion backlog. This is the amount needed to bring the buildings up to code and to repair defunct components in the units, such as crumbling stairwells, leaking roofs, and broken plumbing. The Healey administration has stated that housing is a priority, and it has an important opportunity to prevent further deterioration of this valuable housing resource when it files a housing bond bill within the coming weeks.

Re “State-funded housing too precious to be left vacant” (Editorial, Sept. 22): Indeed, state-funded housing is precious — never more so than in this time of crisis. As you rightly noted, there are many reasons public housing units sit vacant, including flaws in the application system. However, the fundamental issue continues to be chronic underfunding of state public housing operations and capital needs.

Advertisement

The administration’s recent announcement of a “90-day push” to address housing vacancies is welcome, but there is little chance to reverse the crisis without significant long-term investment. We look forward to the bond bill as a first step and urge the administration to continue its commitment by including $184 million in the fiscal 2025 operating budget to support the operations of public housing authorities. Our neighbors have waited long enough.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

The Rev. Burns Stanfield

Chair

Greater Boston Interfaith Organization

Roxbury





Tenants who live these problems 24/7 urge state to act

The chronically broken elevator at an apartment building in the South End isn’t an isolated story (“She needed a lift, but she was let down,” Metro, Sept. 25). We at the Massachusetts Union of Public Housing Tenants know stories like these because we experience these conditions every day. As the Globe’s Sept. 22 editorial pointed out, big problems plague our state’s public housing.

We tenants live these problems 24/7. In state housing, pests, leaks, broken infrastructure, unsafe fire systems, backed-up plumbing and sewage systems, and decades-old appliances are the norm. Fire alarms go off for days at a time. Mold is visible on walls. Asbestos goes unaddressed. The health and safety of the residents are being compromised, and too many units are close to unlivable. Stopgap measures are merely expensive bandages on a gushing wound.

Advertisement

Advocates estimate that we need 190,000 more units of affordable housing to address the housing crisis in Massachusetts. The last thing we need is to jeopardize the state’s existing 43,000 units of public housing by continuing to ignore the dangerous backlog of capital needs.

As the voice of public housing tenants in Massachusetts, we urge the administration to prioritize both the production and preservation of low-income housing, including public housing, to ensure that everyone in the state can live in a safe and affordable home.

Dave Underhill

Vice chair

Massachusetts Union of Public Housing Tenants

Dorchester

The board is made up entirely of public housing residents. The writer lives in Fall River.