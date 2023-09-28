New Bedford would feel the loss of UMass art program

Bravo to the Globe for the Sept. 25 editorial, “Why did New Bedford lose a popular UMass art program?”

I taught drawing for 30 years at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth and retired in 2018. I know it was disheartening for students, faculty, and the city of New Bedford to learn two weeks before the fall 2023 semester began that the College of Visual and Performing Arts had to vacate the Star Store building.

As a resident of New Bedford, I have seen many graduates choose to stay in the city and give back to the community in various ways — including creating galleries, teaching classes to children and adults, painting murals, and creating cooperative workspaces for small businesses — all helping to revitalize the city and make New Bedford a destination.