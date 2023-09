I would hope the media will stop using references such as “X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter.” It is unnecessary. If some fool wants to rename his company “X,” then use that name. You don’t write, “Exxon, formerly known as Esso, formerly known as Standard Oil.” You don’t say, “Verizon, formerly known as NYNEX.” This is ridiculous. You are giving the same importance to Twitter as you gave to Prince (who deserved it). Please stop.

Dan Fennelly