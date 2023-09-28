As 2024 Boston Marathon qualifiers are notified, the cutoff time gets stricter than ever

The Boston Athletic Association started notifying qualified runners of their entry status for the 2024 Boston Marathon on Thursday, and many will be disappointed.

Qualifiers who submitted times that were 5 minutes, 29 seconds faster than the standard for their age group were accepted into the 128th edition of the race — about 22,000 athletes — the strictest cutoff time the BAA has had to impose in the decade since it began doing so, except for the 2021 race and its restricted field size of just 20,000.

“Just four years after we adjusted the race’s qualifying standards by five minutes for all ages and divisions, more than 33,000 athletes earned Boston Marathon qualifying times,” said Jack Fleming, president and CEO of the BAA, in a statement. “While we’re unable to accept all into the field, we applaud and recognize the many athletes who circled the 128th Boston Marathon on their calendar as a goal race to strive towards. Boston Marathon qualifiers are among the most dedicated athletes in sports and are always pushing to achieve their goals and personal bests.”