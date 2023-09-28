EMass girls’ volleyball: Delivering thunderous hits in 5-set win, Attleboro’s Julia Leonardo headlines Players of the Week

Ava Cossette, Tri-County — A 6-0 run by the senior, who also contributed 21 service points, 6 kills, and 28 digs, got the Cougars off to a great start in the fifth set of a Mayflower Athletic Conference win over Diman.

Brigid Gaffny and Mia Gorham, North Andover — The senior duo each pounded 16 kills in a five-set road victory over Merrimack Valley foe Chelmsford.

Clare Kavolius, Oliver Ames — In taking down No. 12 Dartmouth in straight sets, the junior dished out 31 assists.