EMass girls’ volleyball: Delivering thunderous hits in 5-set win, Attleboro’s Julia Leonardo headlines Players of the Week

Ava Cossette, Tri-County — A 6-0 run by the senior, who also contributed 21 service points, 6 kills, and 28 digs, got the Cougars off to a great start in the fifth set of a Mayflower Athletic Conference win over Diman.
Brigid Gaffny and Mia Gorham, North Andover — The senior duo each pounded 16 kills in a five-set road victory over Merrimack Valley foe Chelmsford.
Clare Kavolius, Oliver Ames — In taking down No. 12 Dartmouth in straight sets, the junior dished out 31 assists.
Julia Leonardo, Attleboro — The junior caught fire in a five-set win, mashing 29 kills and 22 digs to help the fourth-ranked Bombardiers outlast No. 11 Bishop Feehan.
Aubrie Letourneau, Old Rochester — In a five-set battle with Case, the junior racked up 48 assists, 11 digs, 14 service points, and 3 aces to secure South Coast win
Nina Paquette, Watertown — The senior compiled 10 aces, 19 assists, and 3 blocks in a Middlesex League five-setter over Wilmington.
Samantha Tam, Needham — In a battle of top-10 teams, the senior blasted 18 kills to earn the nonleague sweep over No. 6 Barnstable.
Sabine Wenzel, Melrose — The sophomore notched 20 kills in a four-set Middlesex League win over Burlington.
