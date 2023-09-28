EMass girls’ volleyball: On the rise, Andover surges to No. 5 in Globe Top 20

The Andover girls’ volleyball team has extended its winning streak to six, including victories over No. 16. Haverhill and No. 7 Newton South, propelling the Golden Warriors into a higher echelon of the Globe’s Top 20 poll. The top 10 also welcomes two Hockomock teams in No. 8 Canton and No. 10 Oliver Ames, with the latter sweeping No. 12 Dartmouth, before falling in four sets to the undefeated Bulldogs.
No. 3 Needham and No. 4 Attleboro leaned on their star hitters to earn redemptive victories. Senior Samantha Tam led the Rockets with 18 kills to sweep No. 6 Barnstable after a home loss to No. 18 Brookline, and junior Julia Leonardo rose for 29 kills in the Bombardiers’ five-set win over No. 11 Bishop Feehan to turn a 2-2 start to 5-2.
After dropping two of its first three games, No. 19 Weston has put together five consecutive wins, including Winchester, No. 20 Old Rochester, and Medfield. Old Rochester took down previously-ranked Case in five sets.
Records based on scores reported to the Globe.
The Globe’s Top 20 girls’ volleyball poll
The Globe poll as of Sept. 28, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.
1. Newton North (8-0-0)
2. Franklin (8-0-0)
3. Needham (6-1-0)
4. Attleboro (5-2-0)
5. Andover (7-1-0)
6. Barnstable (6-2-0)
7. Newton South (6-1-0)
8. Canton (7-0-0)
9. Ipswich (7-0-0)
10. Oliver Ames (5-3-0)
11. Bishop Feehan (7-2-0)
12. Dartmouth (5-1-0)
13. Natick (4-1-0)
14. Belmont (7-0-0)
15. North Quincy (6-3-0)
16. Haverhill (8-1-0)
17. Melrose (5-1-0)
18. Brookline (3-4-0)
19. Weston (6-2-0)
20. Old Rochester (6-3-0)
AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.