EMass girls’ volleyball: On the rise, Andover surges to No. 5 in Globe Top 20

The Andover girls’ volleyball team has extended its winning streak to six, including victories over No. 16. Haverhill and No. 7 Newton South, propelling the Golden Warriors into a higher echelon of the Globe’s Top 20 poll. The top 10 also welcomes two Hockomock teams in No. 8 Canton and No. 10 Oliver Ames, with the latter sweeping No. 12 Dartmouth, before falling in four sets to the undefeated Bulldogs.

No. 3 Needham and No. 4 Attleboro leaned on their star hitters to earn redemptive victories. Senior Samantha Tam led the Rockets with 18 kills to sweep No. 6 Barnstable after a home loss to No. 18 Brookline, and junior Julia Leonardo rose for 29 kills in the Bombardiers’ five-set win over No. 11 Bishop Feehan to turn a 2-2 start to 5-2.