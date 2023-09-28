After a lengthy search, Fenway Sports Group adds Dynasty Equity as investor in Liverpool FC

FSG has been looking for a new partner for almost a year, using the combined clout of Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs to comb the field. The search initially sparked speculation that FSG was looking to sell the club it bought for $493 million 2010. After FSG clarified it was seeking a strategic minority partner, the search resumed in relative privacy.

Dynasty Equity made an investment in the $100 million to $200 million range, an industry source said Thursday, representing roughly 3 percent of the $5.288 billion Forbes valuation of the historic Premier League soccer team.

FSG is using the investment to settle past infrastructure costs, including paying down bank debt incurred during the pandemic, and construction costs related to the ongoing Anfield Stadium improvements, a revamp of their Melwood training ground, and their summer transfer window expenditures.

Long-term stability for the club is the reason for the move from FSG’s perspective.

“Our long-term commitment to Liverpool remains as strong as ever,” said FSG president Mike Gordon in a statement. “We have always said that if there is an investment partner that is right for Liverpool then we would pursue the opportunity to help ensure the club’s long-term financial resiliency and future growth. We look forward to building upon the longstanding relationship with Dynasty to further strengthen the club’s financial position and sustain our ambitions for continued success on and off the pitch.”

Dynasty Equity is a global sports investment firm led by Jonathan Nelson and K. Don Cornwell. This investment is its first.

