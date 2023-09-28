Former UMass star Andy Isabella helps pick up the pace for the Bills in a key AFC East showdown

“There’s only so many guys to go around to run as fast we need them to run to just simulate the speed,” McDermott said. “It’s unique.”

With the world record-holder apparently unavailable, McDermott leaned on his fastest player, former UMass wide receiver Andy Isabella from the practice squad, to handle the scout team duties to get his defense up to speed for what could become a track meet between AFC East rivals Sunday. The Dolphins are 3-0 and the three-time defending division champion Bills are 2-1.

Bills coach Sean McDermott was so eager to simulate the speed of the Dolphins offense in practice this week, he wondered jokingly if sprinter Usain Bolt might be free.

Advertisement

Revolutionary is another word McDermott used to describe a Dolphins offense that scored 70 points in a span of 53 minutes 750to rout the Broncos last weekend.

And it’s a unit that features ball-carriers having achieved the five fastest speeds on the field in games this season, as measured by Next Gen Stats. Rookie running back De’Von Achane ranks first (as well as fifth) after topping out at 21.93 mph against Denver. Receiver Tyreek Hill made the list twice, and running back Raheem Mostert once.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Achane was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after he had 203 yards on 18 carries in his second career game last week. It was the most yards by an NFL player in his first or second game since the NFL and AFL merged in 1970. “I love it, man. He had a lot of hype coming in here,” Dolphins safety Jevon Holland said. “He said he runs like 26 miles an hour. He might’ve hit that on that run.”

The Bills will try to get another strong game from second-year middle linebacker Terrel Bernard, who earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors after becoming the NFL’s first player to post two or more sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery since Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher did so for the Bears in 2007

Advertisement

Giants could still be without Barkley

Star running back Saquon Barkley practiced on a limited basis with a sprained right ankle, and his status for the Giants game against the Seahawks on Monday night is still uncertain.

Barkley was among five players listed as limited by coach Brian Daboll after the practice at the team’s headquarters.

In the portion of the practice open to reporters, Barkley worked away from the team. He did some agility drills, moving his feet from left to right and then right to left. He carried a ball straight ahead, stepping over cushioned rectangular curbs. He also took pitches from quarterback Daniel Jones and ran upfield.

“Going to put him out here, go through some individual stuff, let him run around and see how he does,” Daboll said before practice. “But again, making progress. I think this is a good evaluation today in pads to see where he’s at.”

The previous time Barkley had a high ankle sprain was 2019 and he missed three games.

Raiders’ QB situation uncertain

Jimmy Garoppolo has been preparing as if he’s going to be the Raiders’ starting quarterback on Sunday against the Chargers. The Raiders’ medical staff will make the call, and that might not happen until shortly before the 4 p.m. kickoff. Garoppolo, who’s in the concussion protocol, was limited in Thursday’s practice and has been taking part in meetings. The Raiders could go with 15-year veteran Brian Hoyer or rookie Aidan O’Connell. Coach Josh McDaniels said experience will not be the deciding factor if Garoppolo can’t go. “I think everybody is going to get ready to go,” he said. “I think sometimes experience is a good thing, it doesn’t mean that it’s going to determine how it’s going to go for one guy versus another. Ultimately what matters is how they perform, not how long they’ve been in the NFL, or how many games they’ve played in or what have you.” … Packers’ star left tackle David Bakhtiari was placed on injured reserve, his latest setback stemming from a knee injury that has required three surgeries and limited him for the past three years. The Packers announced the move before their Thursday night game with the Detroit Lions. Bakhtiari, who already had missed Green Bay’s past two games, now must sit out at least the Packers’ next four matchups. He is eligible to return Nov. 5 against the Rams.