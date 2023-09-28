Lynn Classical’s Brian Vaughan Jr., John Nasky conduct a masterclass in the passing game in Greater Boston rout of Medford

On his second TD catch, Nasky evaded three defenders on a screen play and broke away for a 39-yard score. And for the finale, Nasky flashed through the slot on a red-zone play, reeling in a 5-yard TD catch in heavy end zone traffic.

First, Nasky reeled in the game’s opening touchdown on Vaughan Jr.’s perfectly executed 24-yard fade pass for the first of his four touchdowns passes on the night, and first of three he threw to the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Nasky.

Halfway through the opening quarter of Lynn Classical’s 38-14 victory over host Medford Thursday night in a Greater Boston League clash, it was apparent senior receiver John Nasky and quarterback Brian Vaughan Jr. were conducting a football masterclass in the passing game.

Lynn Classical receiver John Nasky proved dangerous in the open field after connecting with QB Brian Vaughan Jr. on touchdown catches of 24, 39, and 5 yards to give the Rams a 22-0 lead in the first quarter. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Nasky and Vaughan combined to give the Rams a 22-0 lead with 4:48 remaining in the first quarter to help the Rams (3-1) pull away early from the Mustangs (2-2). Lynn Classical senior running back RJ Faessler added a 2-yard rushing score to effectively put the game out of reach, 30-0, as Medford struggled to contain Lynn Classical’s high-powered offense and muster any kind of a response in the first half.

It wasn’t until the opening drive of the second half that the Mustangs got on the board on a 1-yard TD plunge by quarterback Jack Lombardo, capping a 14-play, 81-yard drive.

After Medford’s defense forced a three-and-out on the Rams’ ensuing possession, senior running back Stevens Exateur ripped off a 45-yard run to get the Mustangs to the Rams 6-yard line. Two players later, Exateur punched it in on a 3-yard TD run and added a two-point rush to make it 30-14.

Vaughan Jr. helped Lynn Classical answer with his fourth touchdown pass of the night, a 15-yard toss to Ryan Buth with 7:03 remaining, for the final margin of victory.

“I kind of took the foot of the pedal because when you get up big you change the tempo and things you want to do,” Rams coach Brian Vaughan Sr. said. “In the fourth quarter when I picked it up, they picked it up.”

Milford 48, Attleboro 14 — Junior receiver Andrew Rivera (7 catches, 144 yards) caught four touchdowns from Jack Buckley (11-for-17, 184 passing yards), who tacked on a pair of rushing scores while leading the fifth-ranked Scarlet Hawks (4-0) in a Hockomock League win.

“They single-covered Rivera and Jack [Buckley] took advantage of it,” said Milford coach Dale Olson. “Andrew made some great plays.”

King Philip 28, Taunton 7 — Aiden Astorino rushed for two touchdowns behind a dominant offensive line as the fourth-ranked Warriors (4-0) rolled to a Hockomock League victory in Taunton.

Tommy McLeish added touchdown passes to Mason Campbell (38 yards) and Daniel Silveria (5 yards).



