Maine Celtics name Blaine Mueller as next head coach

He replaces Alex Barlow, who left the role this offseason to return to his alma mater, Butler University, as an assistant coach.

The Maine Celtics — the Boston Celtics’ G League affiliate — have hired former Bucks assistant Blaine Mueller as their ninth ever head coach, the team announced Thursday.

Mueller joined the Bucks staff in 2018 as a video and player development assistant. He gradually rose up the ranks until last season, when he was promoted to assistant coach under Mike Budenholzer. After a first round exit to the Miami Heat last year, Budenholzer was dismissed, meaning multiple former Bucks assistants were on the move. Mueller joins Charles Lee as former Bucks assistants to sign on with the Celtics organizatoin.

“I am eager to get to work with our staff to develop our players on and off the court, engage with the best fans in the G League, and experience all that Portland has to offer,” said Mueller. He takes the reigns of a team that won 30 games last season capped by a playoff appearance. Two-way players JD Davison, Jay Scrubb, and Neemias Queta are likely to lead the charge for Maine this season.

“Blaine is a great addition to our staff and is ready to lead the Maine Celtics,” said Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla. “He brings great enthusiasm and knowledge off the court, and on the court is deliberate, energetic, and will build strong relationships with the players.”

Maine’s first game is scheduled for November 10th in Washington, D.C., to face the Capital City Go-Go. The home opener will be a week later against the Long Island Nets.

