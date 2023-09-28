Through three games, which Patriots are trending up and which are trending down?

FOXBOROUGH — Ahead of their Week 4 showdown against the Cowboys, let’s assess which Patriots players are trending up and which are trending down …

Much has been made about the talent of opposing receivers this season — and rightfully so. But Gonzalez has held up in each of his assignments thus far, helping the Patriots contain the likes of A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Garrett Wilson. The Patriots have yet to surrender a 100-yard receiving game.

Gonzalez has allowed his opponent to get open in man coverage only 23.1 percent of the time, according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats. The fluid movements, football IQ, and ball skills he displayed during training camp have translated to games.

Advertisement

The cornerback depth has been tested with no Jonathan Jones (ankle), Jack Jones (hamstring/injured reserve), and Marcus Jones (labrum/injured reserve) but Gonzalez is living up to his billing.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Opposing receivers have gotten open just 23.1 percent of the time against rookie Christian Gonzalez. Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Through three games, the first-round pick has an interception, a sack, three pass deflections, and 16 tackles. Another important stat: He has been on the field for 99.5 percent of the defense’s snaps and has yet to be flagged for a penalty.

“Christian came in ready to go,” cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino said. “He’s been dialed in since the first day he’s been in the building, so really no surprise there.”

People outside of New England are taking note, too.

“If there’s a better young corner in the league than Gonzalez, you’d be hard-pressed to find [him],” Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said.

Ja’Whaun Bentley

Bentley has been on the field for 100 percent of the defense’s snaps, joining safety Kyle Dugger as the unit’s two ironmen.

After the run defense had some miscues against Miami, Bentley played an important role in limiting the Jets to just 38 yards on 22 carries, for an average of 1.7 yards per attempt. Bentley was all over the stat sheet, with six tackles, two quarterback hits, one tackle for a loss, and one pass deflection.

Advertisement

The 27-year-old, elected as a team captain, has quietly emerged as one of the defensive leaders. Stopping the run is not as flashy as, say, getting a sack, but Bentley’s role is essential. He is on pace to lead the team in tackles for the third straight year.

Anfernee Jennings

Jennings was a healthy scratch for the first two games but made an immediate impact against the Jets. On New York’s second play, he burst through the line to tackle Breece Hall for a loss of 6 yards.

Jennings finished with five tackles and one quarterback hit in 19 snaps.

“For Ant to go out there and play with as much moxie, swag, and composure — and get a big tackle for a loss at the start of the game,” linebacker Matthew Judon said. “It wasn’t like he watched us do it, like he took the onus on himself. He came out there, and he was prepared.”

Anfernee Jennings made the most of his opportunity against the Jets. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Bill Belichick also gave Jennings a shout-out for his physicality and awareness. He credited the 2020 third-round pick for setting the edge and helping the Patriots contain outside runs.

It bears watching to see whether the strong season debut will lead to a consistent role for the 26-year-old , who is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Jennings had a strong camp, showing his improved abilities as a pass rusher as well, but faces stiff competition for snaps.

Advertisement

“When you talk about seizing the opportunities when they present themselves, I’d say he did that this week,” linebackers coach Jerod Mayo said.

Stock down

JuJu Smith-Schuster

The start to Smith-Schuster’s tenure in New England has not lived up to expectations.

In three games, he has caught just 10 passes on 16 targets for 66 yards, four first downs, and no touchdowns. Against the Jets, he had more penalty yards (10) than receiving yards (5) in one of the least productive games of his seven-year career.

His numbers have yet to support the three-year, $33 million contract the Patriots offered him over Jakobi Meyers.

When the Patriots signed Smith-Schuster, much was made about his yards after the catch. He ranked 20th in the league last season, averaging 5.9 YAC. This season? He ranks 120th, averaging just 2.9.

JuJu Smith-Schuster had a rough go of it against the Jets. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The eye test backs up the poor stats, as Smith-Schuster has lacked explosiveness and speed. He has said all the right things about his rehabbed knee — that he feels great, that it’s improving every day — but it’s hard not to wonder whether he truly is 100 percent.

“He’s been fine,” wide receivers coach Troy Brown said Tuesday. “He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do. He’s going out there. He’s competing. He’s trying to get blocks, trying to get open, trying to catch the ball, doing all the things we ask him to do.”

Advertisement

Also concerning is Smith-Schuster’s chemistry with Jones. They did not seem to be on the same page vs. New York. On two crucial third-down plays in the fourth quarter, Jones targeted Smith-Schuster, who was not in the right spot to reel in the back-shoulder throw either time.

“Honestly, it just takes time,” Smith-Schuster said. “I feel like it was just the bad weather. A play where I kind of slipped. I can make those plays. The connection is there.”

Cole Strange

After missing the majority of camp with a knee injury, Strange left Sunday’s game in the third quarter with a knee injury. He was on the field for just 61 percent of the offense’s snaps.

Strange also missed the season opener but returned to play 100 percent of the snaps in Week 2. His performance, however, has left a bit to be desired, in both run blocking and pass protection.

Strange is one of three Patriots to have been whistled for multiple penalties — a holding penalty on first down in Dolphins territory in Week 2 and another holding penalty that ended a promising drive deep in Jets territory.

The hope is that Strange (and the rest of the offensive line) will become more consistent. Sunday marked the unit’s best collective showing.

Stock neutral

Rhamondre Stevenson

There’s no denying that Stevenson is one of the team’s most dynamic playmakers. But he has yet to assert himself this season.

In three games, Stevenson has 46 carries for 134 yards, eight first downs, and a touchdown. He also has caught 10 passes on 13 targets for 77 yards. He is averaging just 2.9 yards per rushing attempt, down from last season’s 5.0. He also is averaging just 0.8 yards after contact, down from last season’s 2.1.

Advertisement

The shaky offensive line is certainly a factor, but Stevenson acknowledged Wednesday that he has left some yardage on the field.

“I’m happy with the way I’m running right now, just need to make more happen,” he said. “I think I need to get back to making people miss and breaking more tackles.”

Although Stevenson has out-snapped Ezekiel Elliott, 159-77, the Patriots have started to essentially alternate their usage by drive (with Stevenson serving as the primary third-down option). Perhaps they should consider occasionally giving Stevenson back-to-back drives to help him establish a rhythm.

Ben Volin: 3 keys for a Patriots win over Cowboys Share WATCH: Ben Volin gives his keys to a Patriots victory against the Dallas Cowboys, including why Mac Jones will need to give his best Dak Prescott impersonation.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.