Two teams going in opposite directions as Red Sox can’t prevent Orioles from clinching AL East title

The sea of red that descended upon this ballpark in years past turned back to its rightful black and orange. So, Orioles fans stood, and they didn’t stop standing and celebrating, and clapping, until a 2-0 victory delivered their first division title since 2014, and their first 100-win season in more than four decades.

They knew what was at their fingertips from the first inning on. The years of disappointment and misery were no longer in their DNA. The bottom of the American League East was preserved for their opponents on this night, the Red Sox.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora stood on the top step of the dugout as the Orioles celebrated. Rafael Devers sat on the bench for a bit and watched the celebration, seeing Orioles players sport their orange AL East title T-shirts.

It was a harsh reminder: The Red Sox aren’t in the same class as this young Baltimore group.

There’s been too much swing and miss for the Red Sox as they count down the final days of the season. The Sox entered Thursday ranked third in the majors with a 27.1 percent strikeout rate in 24 games this month. In that span, the Sox somehow managed 12 double-digit strikeout performances.

Their bats have been cold — for a while.

Not much changed in the Sox’ 25th game of the month. On Thursday, they managed just two hits against Orioles starter Dean Kremer, who struck out eight through 5⅓ innings. Kremer made it through four no-hit innings before Trevor Story opened the fifth with a soft liner to right.

Chris Sale kept the Red Sox in the game, delivering five innings and yielding just one run on an Anthony Santander homer in the first inning. Sale struck out just two but was able to minimize the Orioles finding barrels. It was a continuation of what has been a solid stretch for the lefthander, who completed his season with a 4.30 ERA in 20 starts. In his last three trips to the hill, Sale relinquished just two runs in 16 innings.

In the sixth inning, Connor Wong reached on an error by Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo to start the frame. With one out, Devers singled to right, putting runners at the corners and chasing Kremer. The Orioles went with DL Hall to face lefthanded-hitting Masataka Yoshida. But Cora quickly countered, bringing Adam Duvall off the bench to hit. It didn’t matter, as Duvall struck out and Alex Verdugo grounded out to end the threat.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.